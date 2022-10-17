“Not sure what else we can do” says Amouranth’s content lead in update

In a series of clips circulating online from her stream, popular Twitch and Onlyfans personality Amouranth revealed live not only that she was married, but that her husband forced her to lie about it, and also made her stream. It led to her fans being worried about her safety.

The famous streamer said her husband’s behaviour was a “form of emotional abuse” and that she’s living “in a fancy prison.” The clips feature her arguing with a man on the phone and crying.

Now her content lead is speaking up about the situation:

The clips of Amouranth, whose real name is Kaitlyn Siragusa, have almost 17 million views.

Amouranth has revealed that she has a husband, along with revealing his abuse



He has threatened to kill her dogs, take all their money, and forced her to stream.



Amouranth is ridiculously popular, with more than 5.9 million followers. She also has an OnlyFans that she claims makes her $1.5 million a month. The clips circulating online feature a contentious back and forth between the streamer and her husband.

At one point she asks, “why did you say you were going to kill my dogs?” The voice calls her a number of names and tells her to leave the house.

“What are you saying?” Siragusa replies. “You just said you were going to kill my dogs if I didn’t do a 24-hour stream.”

In another clip, she reveals that her husband has access to her money and threatened to “burn” it in court and then “put it all in crypto.”

“It keeps you there with the fear and the threats if you’re going to do something to your animals, and then he’s nice again and says everything is going to be ok,” she said in the clip.

