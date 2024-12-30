‘Not that bad’: Hannah Berner jumps aboard the Blake Lively hate train, immediately regrets it following harassment lawsuit

In the second part of 2024, beloved actress and fashionista Blake Lively became persona non grata for how she handled the premiere for It Ends With Us. Ahead of Christmas, she filed a lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni, revealing things weren’t the way they seemed and accusing him of trying a smear campaign and sexual harassment.

In the few months between It Ends With Us‘ premiere and the lawsuit filing, the public felt free to slam Blake Lively, especially as older interviews came out that further certified her alleged “mean girl” persona. Even comedian Hannah Berner jumped the Blake Lively hate train in the meantime. However, that joke didn’t land the way it should’ve in the aftermath of the lengthy lawsuit.

Hannah Berner apologized for her “old” joke in a Netflix special

Comedian Hannah Berner, 33, was part of Netflix’s new Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year, which was released on Friday, Dec. 27. The comedian poked fun at pop culture stars including Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, Ellen DeGeneres, John Stamos, Donald Trump, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in her skit. Another person she addressed was Blake Lively. Berner says on stage:

“The word ‘c–t’ was trending this year. I don’t think Blake Lively was that bad.”

The comment was in reference to all the interviews and headlines that showed Lively in a less-than-favorable light on social media, something she addressed in her 80-page lawsuit. The joke raised eyebrows in the aftermath of Lively’s lawsuit, which she filed on Dec. 20, alleging misconduct on the set of the film, as well as starting a smear campaign to ruin her reputation in order to protect himself.

After the special dropped on Netflix, Berner hopped on social media to reveal that she filmed the special before the lawsuit, showing her support for the Gossip Girl alum. Netflix’s Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year was filmed at The Bellwether in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

“My joke in the Netflix roast was filmed before news of the lawsuit. To be 100 percent clear, I support Blake xoxo.”

Image via Instagram Story / Hannah Berner

Berner is far from the only person who has publicly supported Lively in the aftermath of her lawsuit, which brings up several other famous names. Amber Heard, who experienced the wrath of the same PR firm Baldoni hired to help him with his Lively situation in the very public, drawn-out defamation suit against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, has also spoken up. Heard, who has since stepped out of the public eye and currently lives in Spain, has shown up for Lively.

“Social media is the absolute personification of the saying, ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on.’ I saw it firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive.”

Other famous names spoke, as well. It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover sided with Lively, despite selling Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios the rights for her book in 2019 and convincing him to play the leading male character, Ryle Kincaid. Lively’s The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and her A Simple Favor director all highlighted the actress’ professional side and applauded her for speaking up. Unfortunately, the drama around It Ends With Us didn’t end on the small screen and is far from over in real life, too.

