‘Nothing short of miraculous’: No one can believe this ‘Scooby-Doo’ couple has been married for 22 years, or how different one of them looks

The 2002 Scooby-Doo movie was cute and fun at the time but, let’s face it, hasn’t held up all that well. But for two of its stars, it was the year they got married… and the fact that they’re still together is seriously impressive.

Yup, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. got married 22 years ago, and if that’s not an excuse to rewatch Buffy The Vampire Slayer, what is?

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. share new photo to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary:



“22 🥂💍👰🏼” pic.twitter.com/phSqqrXDfK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 1, 2024

Despite the couple being together for more than two decades, it seems many on X didn’t even know that Prince and Gellar were together. Others were focused on their appearances, concluding (a little unfairly) that while Gellar looks largely the same, Prinze Jr. has visibly aged.

she hasnt aged a bit and then hes there 😭 — SETHY 🪐 (@sethspov) September 1, 2024

While Prinze Jr. looks older, well, that’s because he is! The actor is 48 years old and was around 22 when he starred in 2002’s Scooby-Doo with his now wife. If it seems jarring to see him, though, that could be because it’s been a while since he starred in a major movie. He got into the Netflix Christmas rom-com game and starred in Christmas with You in 2022, and in 2023, he appeared in The Girl in the Pool.

But he’s slowed down in recent years and is no longer the young heartthrob you loved watching in cheesy hits like She’s All That and I Know What You Did Last Summer. I always think of Prinze Jr. as cocky Zach Siler who took a stupid bet and hurt poor Laney Boggs’s feelings.

Fans were also impressed that the marriage has lasted for over two decades since, let’s face it, that’s rare for a celebrity couple. While most stay married longer than Kim Kardashian’s 27 days, not many are together this long. Gellar and Prinze Jr. have joined the ranks of other wonderful couples like Mary Steenburgen/Ted Danson, and Rita Wilson/Tom Hanks.

By Hollywood standards, staying married to the same person for 22 years, is nothing short of miraculous! They're lucky to have a loving relationship, and the happiness reflects on their faces. — мαηιѕн (@_manishkapoor) September 1, 2024

While the couple has popped in and out of Hollywood in the past few decades, they’ve also been raising their two kids: son Rocky and daughter Charlotte. In addition, they both have millions of followers on Instagram, Prinze Jr. has two podcasts, and Gellar has a healthy baking mix company called Foodstirs. Gellar has also made a few TV comebacks, most recently with Wolf Pack in 2023 (let’s forget about the random CW drama Ringer… because everyone else did).

Although I’m often wary of celebrity cookbooks as they tend to include the same types of recipes over and over again, Prinze Jr. is the real deal and has been busy cooking up delicious meals for his wife and kids. His book Back to the Kitchen came out in 2016 and, besides giving fans the chance to stare at his adorable face, he shared legit recipes for steak, tacos, and biscuits. Gellar also put out Stirring up Food so eating well is clearly important to them.

If the secret to 22 years of marital bliss is cooking great meals, knowing when to take a step back from the limelight, and generally minding your own business, then I’m taking notes from Gellar and Prinze Jr.

