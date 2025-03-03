Now that he’s won an Oscar, Kieran Culkin’s wife owes him a special prize

Every time someone puts a mic and camera in front of Kieran Culkin, you expect to be entertained. Fortunately, the Oscar-winner never disappoints. He’s been on an impressive run of late, and his acceptance speeches have been as chaotic as you’d expect. However, with all his unconventional award acceptance speeches, he decided to hold his wife to a promise she made. And following his recent win, it looks like it’s time for her to pay up.

Kieran Culkin revealed his wife’s promise in his Emmy 2024 Speech.

Kieran Culkin and Succession had an amazing year in 2023, which led to a stacked award season. The show and its actors were nominated for every major award, from the Golden Globes to the Critics Choice Awards. But it was during the Emmys that Culkin made a shockingly hilarious announcement.

With teary eyes, he thanked his Succession co-stars, as well as Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, his manager, and his mom. He concluded his speech with a heartfelt mention to his wife, Jazz Charton. “Thank you for sharing your life with me and giving me two amazing kids,” he said, as she tearfully mouthed a “I love you,” in response. The crowd was eating up the romance, but he switched up the vibe as he cheekily added, “And, Jazz, I want more. You said maybe if I win!”

The couple have two children, a daughter, Kinsey Sioux and a son, Wilder Wolf. Both Culkin and Charon tend to be private about their personal lives and have chosen to hide their kids’ faces online. However, Culkin is very vocal about how much he loves being a father.

The Oscar’s 2025 sequel

omg Kieran Culkin's story in his Oscar speech LOL



he said his wife had no faith that he'd ever win an Emmy, so she jokingly promised him a 3rd kid if he won. and last year she said they'd have a 4th if he ever won an Oscar. well, he just won Best Supporting Actor pic.twitter.com/MmWFI8sNBe — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 3, 2025

During his acceptance speech for his first-ever Oscar, Culkin was slightly less emotional, but no less entertaining. After making his rounds of gratitude, he ended the speech, as always with a special thanks to his wife. However, he didn’t just say a generic thank you, but updated us on a story he started a year ago.

As his speech drew to an end, he said, “Please don’t play the music because I want to tell a really quick story about Jazz,” he started. “About a year ago, I was on a stage like this, and I very stupidly publicly said that I want a third kid from her because she said if I won the award she would give me the kid,” he explained.

It turned out she said that because she didn’t think I was gonna win. But, anyway, after the show, we’re walking through a parking lot, she’s holding the Emmy. We’re trying to find our car, and she goes, “Oh, God, I did say that. I guess I owe you a third kid.’ And I told her, I said, ‘Really I want four.’ And she turned to me, I swear to God, this happened. It was just over a year ago. She said, ‘I will give you four when you win an Oscar.’ I held my hand out, she shook it, and I have not brought it up once until just now.

He directed the last part of his speech to his wife, who could barely contain her smiles. “You remember that, honey? Okay, then just have to say this to you, Jazz, love of my life, ye of little faith. No pressure, I love you. I’m really sorry I did this again, and let’s get cracking on those kids!”

