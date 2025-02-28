Now that his time at NBC is over, what is Chuck Todd’s net worth?

Of all the newscasters in the country, my dad loves Chuck Todd the most. He watches Meet the Press religiously, and as a result my familiarity with the longtime NBC News staple is extensive.

Which meant that I, like the bulk of NBC viewers, reacted in shock and despair in mid-2023 when Todd announced his Meet the Press replacement. Don’t get me wrong, Kristen Welker is working hard to fill the very big shoes left for her, but it just doesn’t feel like the same program without Todd.

Fans of the 52-year-old anchor were at least satisfied to know that he was still affiliated with NBC — and with the reason behind his handover of the moderator position. Todd noted, when he first announced the move, that three decades in the news industry had deprived his family of his presence. He earned this time with his family, and — as much as he’s missed — his fans are pleased for Todd.

Todd’s ties with NBC are officially coming to an end, with the January 2025 announcement of his departure, but its not all bad news. For one thing, Todd is likely taking the extra time to enjoy his family even more, and for another its not the end of the road. He’ll undoubtedly find plenty of other ventures to commit himself to, but in the meantime he’s made plenty of an impact already — and he’s got the bank account to show for it.

Chuck Todd’s net worth

Not sure there is a better or smarter voice to listen to on vaccines and viruses than Dr. Hotez. Sure hope the new folks at HHS get out of their misinformation bubble and try to save some lives. https://t.co/rkDiDLR5UT — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) February 27, 2025

A good two decades of work in high-profile journalism netted Todd a nice cosy salary over at NBC News, netting the longtime anchor with an impressive net worth. Journalism doesn’t typically pay much — trust me — but from his spot as the moderator of Meet the Press, Todd pulled in plenty.

By the time his tenure with the program was coming to a close, Todd was earning an eye-popping $4 million annually from NBC. That salary came from all of his ventures at NBC, including Meet the Press, and earned him an enviable net worth of around $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In a memo released following his NBC departure, Todd teased that fresh projects are on the horizon, now that his schedule’s cleared up. “There’s never a perfect time to leave a place that’s been a professional home for so long, but I’m pretty excited about a few new projects that are on the cusp of going from ‘pie in the sky’ to ‘near reality,'” he wrote. “So I’m grateful for the chance to get a jump start on my next chapter during this important moment.”

Fans of the anchor are eagerly anticipating further updates on what the future holds for Todd, but it seems clear that more is incoming from the seasoned newsman. Rumors of a newsletter are swirling, and Todd’s podcast, which NBC surrendered to the 52-year-old, will blessedly remain under his control.

“The ‘ChuckToddcast’ is also coming with me (thank you NBC). Stay tuned for an announcement about its new home soon,” Todd told the public. “Needless to say, I do plan to continue to share my reporting and unique perspective of covering politics with data and history as important baselines in understanding where we were, where we are, and where we’re going.”

