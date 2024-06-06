O.J. Simpson, Nicole Brown Simpson, Jason Simpson, Sydney Brooke Simpson, Justin Ryan Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)
Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
True Crime

O.J. Simpson’s kids, explained

How did his children cope after their father was accused of murder?
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 06:30 am

Crime involving family members is exceptionally tragic because it doesn’t just affect the people directly involved, it takes a toll on all family members, and often children are just swept up in it with no choice in the matter.

Recommended Videos

That’s exactly what happened to O.J. Simpson‘s kids Justin and Sydney after he was acquitted of the murder of his wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson died from cancer in April, and it made orphans Justin and Sydney Simpson, who were only 5 and 8 when their mother was murdered. The children are both in their 30s now, and Brown’s sisters Denise, Dominique and Tanya Brown recently appeared on the Today show and provided some updates on the kids.

“I was so sad for the children,” Tanya Brown said about Simpson’s demise. “I was so sad for them.” Denise Brown said she was “happy” that OJ died but felt bad for Justin and Sydney.

“He was just always there, his presence, they were always talking about him in the media, things were always going on, but then it was that sadness for the kids because now they don’t have a mom or a dad,” Denise Brown said. “So yeah, it was hard. It was tough.”

Dominique Brown said she stepped in to help with the kids after Nicole Brown was killed. Now the kids have families of their own.

“We played, we went and ate together, we went to the beach together,” Dominique Brown said. “And now I’m involved with them and their families and their children.” As to whether she believes OJ murdered her sister, she said she doesn’t answer that “because of the children.”

Simpson has a total of five kids; two with Nicole Brown and three from a previous marriage. They are: Arnelle Simpson, 55, Jason Simpson, 54, Aaren Simpson (deceased), Sydney Brooke Simpson, 38, and Justin Ryan Simpson, 35.

Sydney and Justin have each led mostly private lives, with both graduating from college and pursuing a career in real estate. Arnelle Simpson is O.J.’s oldest daughter. She testified at her father’s parole hearing in 2017 and helped him secure his 2021 release. She called her father her “rock” and “best friend.”

Jason Simpson is a chef and a culinary director who has also wisely chosen to stay out of the spotlight. In 2021, he went on a podcast called The Food That Binds and shed a little light on where he was at mentally with the whole thing:

“There was a time when my dad was famous, and there was a time when he was infamous,” he said. “And I know that when he was famous, I didn’t want him around then because I didn’t want him to take away from something I took very serious, which was cooking.”

O.J.’s daughter Aaren tragically drowned as a toddler in 1979.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘He will never be allowed back’: King Charles bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their old home as disgraced Royal moves in
King Charles III attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023
King Charles III attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023
King Charles III attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He will never be allowed back’: King Charles bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their old home as disgraced Royal moves in
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleon’s fate takes on morbid infinity, but Prince William keeps narrating a one-word tale
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleon’s fate takes on morbid infinity, but Prince William keeps narrating a one-word tale
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What happened To Matt Lauer?
Matt Lauer attends NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Matt Lauer attends NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Matt Lauer attends NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened To Matt Lauer?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling
Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'
Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘It doesn’t surprise me’: ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg responds to ‘Star Wars’ fans’ negative critiques
Amandla Stenberg at Javits Center
Amandla Stenberg at Javits Center
Amandla Stenberg at Javits Center
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘It doesn’t surprise me’: ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg responds to ‘Star Wars’ fans’ negative critiques
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘He will never be allowed back’: King Charles bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their old home as disgraced Royal moves in
King Charles III attends the UK Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion’s commemorative event at the British Normandy Memorial to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 06, 2024/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘He will never be allowed back’: King Charles bans Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their old home as disgraced Royal moves in
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Kate Middleon’s fate takes on morbid infinity, but Prince William keeps narrating a one-word tale
Kate Middleton and Prince William
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Kate Middleon’s fate takes on morbid infinity, but Prince William keeps narrating a one-word tale
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi Jun 6, 2024
Read Article What happened To Matt Lauer?
Matt Lauer attends NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on September 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/WireImage)
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
What happened To Matt Lauer?
Jon Silman Jon Silman Jun 6, 2024
Read Article This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling
Zac Efron in 'The Iron Claw'
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
This dog who looks exactly like Zac Efron is going to leave you howling
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘It doesn’t surprise me’: ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg responds to ‘Star Wars’ fans’ negative critiques
Amandla Stenberg at Javits Center
Category: TV
TV
Celebrities
Celebrities
‘It doesn’t surprise me’: ‘The Acolyte’ star Amandla Stenberg responds to ‘Star Wars’ fans’ negative critiques
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts Jun 5, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'