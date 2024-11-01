‘Oh you ate that’: Keke Palmer gives fans tips on life-changing affirmations while rocking her morning robe

To start your day right, you need a dose of Keke Palmer. The Alice actress is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry and is also trying to be a good role model by inspiring us to approach each morning with a smile and a clear head. This is why she recently took to Instagram to share a short video of herself reciting her daily affirmations — and the best part is she did it while rocking her morning robe!

Few celebrities would be so daring as to create a video wrapped up in a cozy gray robe, but Palmer is built different. Although we didn’t have a chance to comment on her outfit (and we imagine it was great), she did have her hair and makeup completed, and the shade of red lipstick she chose works wonders!

Keke Palmer reminds us all of the importance of positive thinking

In the short clip she shared for her 14 million followers to see, Palmer begins by informing fans how the perfect way to start the morning is by adding affirmations into your routine. She then teases everyone by saying, “And yes, I do wake up like this.”

Palmer breaks down the steps to start your affirmations: step one requires you to “face the mirror and take a deep breath.” Once you have completed this step, you’ll move on to the execution phase, where you will tell yourself what you need to hear — for the star, her past mistakes do not define her. “All you can do is work on you. Period, boo,” she states. While it is a great reminder to slow down in the mornings and to focus on what is important, Palmer also used this video as a promotional tool for her new book, Master of Me, and might we add that this was a brilliant marketing decision!

In her caption, she shared more about her latest venture, writing, “All you can do is work on YOU. Period. Remember how you speak to YOU is important. You must give yourself grace! Here is an affirmation I use myself, DAILY if need be!” But what do her fans have to say about the post? A lot of great things is what!

“Oh you ate that,” a fan shared. “The look of a (GODDESS) and the most (PRETTIEST) women to ever lived,” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Women honoring themselves is at an all time high,” “Yeeessss, Keke! All the yes! Always rooting for you!!,” and “I love you boo.”

We mentioned her outfit choice and how we loved the robe, but Keke Palmer almost always looks great, regardless of what her ex-partner Darius Jackson allegedly thinks. She recently commented on how Jackson reacted to an outfit she wore to an Usher concert last year: a cute black bodysuit and sheer coverup dress. At the time, Jackson took to social media and shamed her for her choice because she’s a mom (the couple share a son, Leo). Fans defended Palmer, but the whole thing was an ugly mess.

“I was speechless,” she told People in October 2024. Later in the interview, she commented on how easy it is for situations to be misunderstood and how, as a celebrity, the narrative is often changed. “I live a very basic life, but fame would make you think that I go to the Usher concert and pull him off the stage and have him wrapped around my finger,” she said. “You might think that, but it’s like, ‘Girl, I’m just like every other mama going out for a night.’ I cannot control how people perceive me. I can only control how I show up.” Preach.

