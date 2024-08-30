Olivia Munn’s ethnicity, confirmed

Born July 3, 1980, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Olivia Munn is an actress and television presenter whose career in the entertainment world began as a teenager in the late 1990s. Her on-screen work began with a hosting role for the gaming network G4, primarily on the live pop culture series Attack of the Show! from 2006 until 2010. She went on to work as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart from 2010 until 2011.

Recommended Videos

Other prominent television roles include playing Mily Acuna on Beyond the Break from 2006 until 2007, playing Leigh on Perfect Couples from 2010 until 2011, a lead role as Sloan Sabbith on The Newsroom from 2012 until 2014, a leading role as Gina Cline on Six in 2018, a leading role as Monica Reed on The Rook in 2019, and a guest appearance as Evie on Tales of the Walking Dead in 2022.

However, Munn’s movie work really brought her to the world’s attention. She played Joanna in Magic Mike (2012), Georgina Krampf in Mortdecai (2015), Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), Tracey Hughes in Office Christmas Party (2016), Casey Brackett in The Predator (2018), Violet in Violet (2021), and Dhalia Jode in The Gateway (2021), amongst other prominent roles (all per IMDb).

So, what’s her background?

What is Olivia Munn’s ethnicity?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Olivia Munn’s parents are Kimberly Schmid and Winston Munn. According to Biography, Kimberly is a Vietnamese-raised lady of Chinese descent. Winston is an American with roots in the Deep South (he’s of English, Irish, and German ancestry, as per a now-archived page on Al Ostoura’s website). That means that while Munn is American-born, she has a mixed ethnicity and a diverse ancestry.

It’s worth noting that Munn’s parents divorced when she was only two years old, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, a United States Air Force member. Because her stepfather was stationed at Yokota Air Base near Tachikawa in Tokyo, Japan, she spent her formative years there, adding more cultural diversity to her background (as per IMDb).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy