‘One of the biggest influences of my life was Bob’: John Stamos’ greatest gift from ‘Full House’ was Bob Saget

It’s hard to imagine John Stamos without Bob Saget; while they played in-laws on television throughout the run of both Full House and Fuller House, their bond off-screen was something much more profound. The pair were thick as thieves, quickly becoming family to one another, cementing a lifelong bond that many would envy.

Stamos was initially quite hesitant to be part of Full House at first, as many believed it “wouldn’t last until Thanksgiving,” having aired its first episode on Sept. 22, but as fans know — it became a staple in pop culture. While being part of an iconic series was a life-changing event, it was a relationship that truly altered the course of his life for the better.

Stamos tells CBS Sunday Morning that he considers Saget his greatest gift from Full House, a blessing that still impacts him to this day:

“I don’t know what else to say about it other than obviously, you know, I met one of the biggest influences in my life…it was Bob. I wouldn’t be who I am without Bob. My parents and that’s obvious, but him, you know…he was there for everything. All the good and al the bad. He was…he was my brother, and he’s the brother that I…I always wanted.”

The brother that Stamos always wanted, Saget stepped into a role for the megastar that would positively change the course of his being, and as he teared up speaking about the way Stamos was there with him through everything, it was immediately apparent that Saget was one of those once-in-a-lifetime friendships to Stamos. The kind that makes the sun brighter, a cool breeze cooler, and can take the most mundane everyday occurrences and turn them into something magic.

Saget tragically passed away on Jan. 9, 2022, and that loss is something that Stamos carries with him daily. During his interview, he brought out a guitar that Saget’s wife, Kelly, gave Stamos after his passing. He began to strum on the instrument while laughing, saying you could only use it to play “dirty songs.”

Stamos’ bond with Saget defies life and death; he’s a constant in his life, even while he exists in another plane, waiting for the day that his best friend and brother is set to join him. For now, Stamos is happy in the present; in fact, he quoted Winnie the Pooh as saying, “today is my new favorite day.”

Each day is a beautiful new experience for Stamos, and as he walks into a realm of existence where he’s excited about the present and the future, we’re sure he doesn’t need to be reminded that Saget is always with him, cheering him on.