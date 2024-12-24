Only Angelina Jolie can look this glamorous while grocery shopping, but it also might be the Dior trench coat

Angelina Jolie has been the epitome of beauty for three decades. She’s always set the standard for being effortlessly cool and ahead of Christmas, was nothing but brilliant on a last-minute Christmas shopping spree.

The actress has a lot on her plate — balancing her high-profile career with her personal life, being a mom of six, and enduring an ugly divorce with ex Brad Pitt. However, Jolie doesn’t let it affect her and keeps on shining, looking like the picture of happiness. Of course, she had a lot of reasons to.

Angelina Jolie’s recent outing featured a sleek Dior trench coat

The actress was seen out and about doing some holiday shopping in Los Angeles, smiling and looking extremely well. She first stopped for gifts and art supplies at Blick Art in Hollywood and later stepped out accompanied by her bodyguard. For the day out, Jolie looked relaxed and happy, as she held the presents. She wore a classic tan trench coat from Dior, which was enough to make her look effortlessly stylish.

The whole look was in monochrome and paired with Viv’ in the City pumps in the same shade, the BC Duo ivory bag from Brunello Cucinelli, Celine large sunglasses, and a long sweater dress. She kept her straight hair down and had minimal makeup with a pinky lip.

In reality, Jolie has a lot to be happy about. The actress’ longtime trial from Brad Pitt is finally making progress. The former couple, publicly known as Brangelina, had a highly publicized relationship since the beginning of their romance. The two co-starred in the action film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, where their chemistry was off the charts. The relationship was highly scrutinized because, at the beginning of their love affair, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

The two got together and had a family with six children, biological and adopted. However, they didn’t have a happy ending and announced their separation after a fight between Brad Pitt and his children. The actor was accused of being violent and their children are not close to their father, with two of his daughters dropping the “Pitt” surname from their names.

Their never-ending battle over their French winery, Château Miraval has just received a breakthrough in Jolie’s favor. In the meantime, Jolie sold her shares, which led to a nasty battle over it going against a verbal agreement they had. The legal case had its twists and turns, and now Pitt is being accused of hiding “embezzled property.”

The actor was accused of using the winery as his piggy bank, as Jolie’s lawyers claimed Pitt asked the CEO of the winery to divert the funds into his personal ventures. Tenute del Mondo — a subsidiary of the company that bought Angelina Jolie’s shares in the winery — further claimed Pitt had “criminal intent” in the case.

While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are not anywhere close to settling their longtime legal feud, the actress seems unbothered and continues to be as relaxed and happy as always, which proves that being unproblematic works well for you.

