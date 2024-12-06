Oops, Queen Camilla’s son just went off on a foul-mouthed rant while on stage that definitely wasn’t Royal Family-approved

Queen Camilla‘s son, Tom Parker Bowles, isn’t technically royalty, as King Charles is only his stepfather, but even so he’s likely to get a stern talking to after an expletive-filled speech he gave on stage in London this week has made its way to the internet.

The 49-year-old food critic — Camilla’s eldest child from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles — typically avoids the media attention that follows around his mother and stepbrothers Prince William and Prince Harry. However, his appearance at an awards ceremony on Dec. 5 has made headlines thanks to the king’s stepson revealing his colorful thoughts on political correctness and those who might criticize his way of life.

Let’s just say the six-letter, two-word phrase Parker Bowles employed in a public setting isn’t something we expect to pop up in King Charles’ Christmas message this year.

Queen Camilla’s son tells enemies to “f*** off” while smoking cigars and hanging with Piers Morgan

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Parker Bowles made a splash at a cigar-smoking awards ceremony this week when he rallied against “moaners” who might have a problem with the evening’s activities and its guests.

Queen Camilla’s son attended the Santa Rita Cigar Smoker of The Year Dinner and Awards in London’s Canary Wharf on Thursday and at one point gave a speech to the crowd, which included actor Ray Winstone, Frasier‘s Kelsey Grammar and Piers Morgan (who, by the way, was appointed Cigar Smoker of the Year… I guess he does blow a lot of hot air around).

“We are here at Boisdale celebrating not just the joys of cigars and wine, but the basic fundamental pleasure – of being together and making merry in the most civilised and open-minded surroundings,” Parker Bowles stated. “That’s surely something to be happy about.” He then changed track when he elected to address those who weren’t in attendance, by sending a sweary but succinct message their way. “As for the ‘me, me, me’ moaners, the whiners, the bleaters, and the empty virtue-signallers and the eternally bloody offended – f*** off!”

Parker Bowles’ remarks likely went down like a house on fire with the night’s crowd — Boisdale owner Ranald MacDonald (yes, really) will no doubt have concurred with Parker Bowles’ comments as he’s amassed an infamous reputation for being “London’s most politically incorrect restaurateur” (via Daily Mail). On the other hand, King Charles and Queen Camilla might just give him a telling-off in the wake of his strong language getting out, given how careful the Royal Family always is to watch their words and public decorum.

Unsurprisingly, Prince William is said not to be a big fan of his stepbrother — in fact, one of the few things that William and Harry agree on these days is their mutual dislike and distance from their stepmother’s son. Parker Bowles himself has confessed that he hardly sees his stepsiblings, admitting to The Telegraph that their “busy lives” mean they only occasionally bump into each other at family gatherings. It’s speculated that William and Kate Middleton’s speedy exit from Charles and Camilla’s Christmas at Sandringham this year might have something to do with Parker Bowles being in attendance.

We’ll just have to speculate whether the queen’s son counts the Prince and Princess of Wales among those “moaners” he’s telling to, uh, get lost.

