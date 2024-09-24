Oprah Winfrey’s weight loss, explained

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey began her career as a talk show host in the late ‘70s, and by 1986, she had her own show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. It ran for 25 seasons until 2011, when Winfrey decided it was time to say goodbye. Like many celebrities, she faces public scrutiny, and her weight has been a frequent topic of conversation.

In an interview with People, Winfrey opened up about what it was like to be judged for her weight. “It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years,” the former host said. She added that people have “blamed and shamed” her for her fluctuating weight, and it came to a point that she even blamed herself. A particular instance that was especially hurtful for Winfrey was when fashion critic Richard Blackwell described one of her looks as “Dumpy, Frumpy, and Downright Lumpy.”

In March 2024, the program An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame, and the Weight Loss Revolution aired, and in it, Winfrey openly talked about her weight loss journey and how she managed to come to terms with obesity and being overweight. Her goal was to open the conversation, raise awareness, and eliminate the stigma surrounding weight struggles. “Let’s stop the shaming and blaming. There’s no place for it,” Winfrey stated on the show.

What does Oprah Winfrey do to maintain her weight?

For about five decades, Winfrey struggled with weight fluctuations, which mentally affected her. It got to a point when the former host had difficulty walking a few steps. In 2021, she consulted her doctor and was told that if she wanted to keep walking, she had to undergo knee surgery. Despite feeling daunted by the procedure, she pushed forward with it, and looking back, she said it’s “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

After the surgery, Winfrey set personal goals to keep herself healthy. She took hiking as a form of exercise and was able to gradually increase the distance that she covered, up until she accomplished a 10-mile hike. “I felt stronger, more fit, and more alive than I’d felt in years,” Winfrey said of the achievement. In addition, she drinks a gallon of water daily and has her last meal of the day at 4pm.

Winfrey also revealed that she takes weight-loss medications. Before, she thought that losing and maintaining weight was all about willpower, but she no longer believes that. She consulted a doctor who prescribed weight-loss medication that she uses as needed to prevent her weight from fluctuating. For instance, she took the medication before Thanksgiving in 2023, as she knew she was going to be eating more than usual for the holiday. With the help of the medication, she gained half a pound instead of the eight pounds she gained the year prior.

Winfrey pointed out that it’s a combination of exercising, healthy eating habits, and the medication that helps keep her weight. “I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me,” she shared. Despite keeping track of her weight, Winfrey said it’s not about the number. Instead, it’s the progress that she’s made and the better quality of life she’s had since the surgery.

