Image Credit: Disney
Image via ABC
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘Our fight now remains EXACTLY the same’: Olivia Pope re-enters the spotlight to proclaim which candidate she believes will win the 2024 election

The Queen of D.C. has spoken.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 11:36 am

Fresh on the heels of Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Kamala Harris as the potential nominee for the Democratic Party, a wide variety of politicians, celebrities, and concerned voters are crawling out of the woodwork and offering up their opinion — which even includes Kerry Washington.

Recommended Videos

Washington, who memorably portrayed D.C. “fixer” Olivia Pope in the ever-popular Scandal series, is certainly not keeping quiet on the entire ordeal. In a recent tweet, the 47-year-old actress expressed praise for Biden for selfishly stepping down for the greater good, all while proclaiming her belief in presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, and insisting that she “will win” the White House and defeat Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Without skipping a beat, eager commenters flooded the replies — with a large majority making jokes and hinting at Washington’s role on Scandal, where the Olivia Pope character interacted with several high-profile politicians, and even lent a helping hand in “stealing” a presidential election. “Call Cyrus rn, boo” and “Olivia!! Get your coat and burner cell phone and handle this!” were just a few remarks perfectly connecting this real-life situation with Scandal.

As fantastic as Scandal was during its television peak — with clever twists and turns and shocking storytelling — there’s simply no denying how this scenario is undoubtedly more real and serious in terms of the future of the nation, and which political direction the country is headed. 

Of course, Washington joins several notable figures such as the Clintons, AOC, and George Takei in voicing support for Harris, although the current VP has yet to be officially announced as the party’s nominee. Either way, we’re now itching for a complete Scandal rewatch.

