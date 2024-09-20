Owen Hart’s cause of death, confirmed

Born on May 7, 1965, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Owen James Hart was a highly respected Canadian-American professional wrestler.

A member of the iconic and esteemed Hart wrestling family — which also includes the likes of Stu Hart (his father), Natalya Neidhart, Teddy Hart, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart (his brother) — Owen wrestled in several promotions, including Stampede Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, and the World Wrestling Federation (now World Wrestling Entertainment, or WWE).

He wrestled under many names, including his real name, the Blue Blazer, the Blue Angel, and Owen James, and earned a reputation as one of the finest technical wrestlers to ever step into a ring. His many championships and accomplishments include winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Rookie of the Year award in 1987, Stampede Wrestling’s British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship, International Tag Team Championship, and North American Heavyweight Championship, New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, and the World Wrestling Federation’s European Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Tag Team Championship, and King of the Ring Tournament.

He’s been rightfully inducted into several Halls of Fame, including the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame, the Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame (which is different from the Canadian Pro-Wrestling Hall of Fame, incidentally), and the Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame.

On May 23, 1999, the world — especially the professional wrestling world — was shocked to learn of his tragically premature passing. Owen Hart was just 34 when he died. But what happened?

How did Owen Hart die?

At the World Wrestling Federation’s Over the Edge pay-per-view event in Kemper Arena, Kansas City, Missouri, Owen Hart (under his Blue Blazer guise) was scheduled to challenge the Godfather for his Intercontinental Championship.

Given the Blue Blazer’s superhero gimmick, Hart would be lowered spectacularly into the ring from the rafters above in front of the 16,472 crowd. As the Blue Blazer was something of a buffoon, the idea was for him to become entangled in his harness before reaching the ring and fall flat on his face for comedic effect (from a reasonable height) when he finally untangled himself. Hart had to trigger a quick-release mechanism himself for the last part.

Horrendously, Hart triggered it by accident too early, falling 78 feet (24 meters) and landing chest-first on the ring’s top rope. He was transported to Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, and several attempts to revive him were made. However, he was dead on arrival, as the fall impact severed his aorta, filling his lungs with blood and resulting in him bleeding to death very quickly (as per Sports Illustrated).

During the event, legendary commentator Jim Ross announced Hart’s death to the viewers at home. Ross has since explained that he only had ten seconds’ notice, having received the news, before he had to tell the world. Ross said at the time, “I have the unfortunate responsibility to let everyone know that Owen Hart has died. Owen Hart has tragically died from that accident here tonight.” He later described it as the most challenging thing he’s ever done.

According to CNN, Hart was survived by his wife, Martha Joan Hart, and two children, Oje Edward Hart and Athena Christie Hart. He left behind a professional wrestling legacy that few can match.

May he rest in eternal peace.

