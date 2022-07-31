Pat Carroll, the voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ has died

Actress Pat Carroll has died, she was 95 years old. A representative for the actress confirmed to Variety her death sharing that Carroll had died “with her best friend by her side.”

Carroll had a career in entertainment lasting more than 70 years. Her most well-known role was voicing Ursula in the 1989 Disney hit The Little Mermaid. She would continue to reprise this role in various Disney projects in the following decades.

Other roles she is known for include the 2007 film Freedom Writers, Songcatcher in 2000, and the 1965 live-action film Cinderella in which she played Prunella.

Carroll was born in Shreveport, La. on May 5, 1927. She started acting very young after her family moved to Los Angeles when she was just five. Following this, she would attend the Catholic University of America.

The first role major role for Carroll came in 1948 when she appeared in Hometown Girl. Following this film appearance, she would go on to show up in a ton of TV roles. It wasn’t just scripted TV where Carroll excelled, but also game shows appearing in To Tell the Truth, The Match Game, I’ve Got a Secret, and more during her lengthy career.

It was in 1989 that Carroll would voice Ursula for the first time singing the iconic musical number “Poor Unfortunate Souls” which has become a fan favorite over the many years since its release.

Carroll is survived by her two daughters Ketty Karsian and Tara Karsian and her granddaughter Evan Karsian-McCormick.