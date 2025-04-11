Patrick Schwarzenegger’s fiancée wanted ‘White Lotus’ spoilers

Actor Patrick Schwarzenegger had a tough job before and during the airing of The White Lotus. He had to keep the show’s biggest surprises a secret from his fiancée, Abby Champion. The two have been together for eight years, got engaged in December 2023, and are planning a summer wedding. However, their relationship was put to the test when Schwarzenegger had to stay completely quiet about his role as Saxon Ratliff in the show.

Recommended Videos

Schwarzenegger’s struggle to keep things under wraps started even before filming began. Champion, curious about what her fiancé would be doing on set, kept asking him for details per Page Six. Her questions varied—sometimes she’d casually ask who dies in the season, and other times, she’d press him about whether his character had any love scenes.

Schwarzenegger stayed firm, refusing to give anything away. He joked that she was “nagging nonstop,” showing how playful but persistent she was in trying to get spoilers out of him. He explained that he couldn’t risk breaking his NDA (a strict contract preventing him from sharing secrets) or getting in trouble with the show’s producers.

Schwarzenegger did not spoil ‘White Lotus’ for his fiance

The biggest challenge came from the show’s controversial storyline. Schwarzenegger’s character, Saxon, has an incestuous relationship with his onscreen brother, Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola. This wasn’t just a small side plot—it became a major focus in episodes 5 and 6. The scenes showed the brothers getting drunk, kissing, and then having a sexual encounter, which would obviously be shocking for anyone watching without warning.

The big moment came when those episodes finally aired on HBO. Champion, like everyone else watching, was completely stunned by what she saw. According to Schwarzenegger, her first reaction was disbelief—she blurted out, “You got with your brother?!”—which perfectly sums up how surprising and taboo the storyline was. But instead of causing a fight between them, the whole situation actually showed how strong their relationship is.

Schwarzenegger even joked that if he’d told her earlier, they might have avoided some arguments. When he talked about it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, it was clear they could laugh about it, proving they could handle even the most unexpected twists.

Filming those scenes wasn’t easy for Schwarzenegger, either. His co-star Charlotte Le Bon, who played Chloe, said he was really uncomfortable during the intimate scenes. While Nivola seemed more relaxed about it, Schwarzenegger needed a lot of reassurance to get through filming. Le Bon even said he looked like he might throw up at one point, which shows just how hard the scene was for him. In fact, his reaction in the show was real—he wasn’t acting when he seemed disturbed by what was happening.

While Schwarzenegger managed to keep the secret from his fiancée until the episodes aired, not everyone on the cast was as careful. Nivola admitted he broke his NDA by telling his parents and his girlfriend, Iris Apatow, about the storyline. Even though that meant breaking the rules, it shows that different people handle secrecy in different ways.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy