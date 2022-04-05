Paul McCartney to host The Forthlin Sessions in his childhood home

The opportunity of a lifetime just opened up for small-time musicians and songwriters in the United Kingdom.

Legendary musician Paul McCartney, in partnership with charity organization National Trust, have launched “The Forthlin Sessions,” a live musical event in which unsigned artists will get the chance to write new music in 20 Forthlin Road, Liverpool — the childhood home of McCartney.

Once the site of McCartney’s and fellow Beatles member John Lennon’s inception of eventual Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There,” the house will welcome successful applicants into its doors, who will have access to a plethora of Beatles history as they pursue their new creative endeavors.

Such history about the timeless band will take the form of individual stories and memories curated by the social media campaign #TheForthlinSessions, which people around the world can participate in.

Compounding this curated inspiration with their own artistic notions, the successful applicants will write their own original songs before performing them at 20 Forthlin Road on June 11, 2022. The performances will be broadcast for free on YouTube and other social channels of the National Trust.

Following the performance, the applicants will receive six months of professional mentoring from the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts.

The deadline for applying is April 30, and is only available to UK-based, unsigned musical artists.

Paul McCartney, meanwhile, is gearing up for this summer’s Glastonbury Festival, which he will be headlining alongside the likes of Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.