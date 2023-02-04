Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient

Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.

Of course, newer is in the word of manure. At least, it sounds like it anyway.

Hollywood is a big industry of smoke and mirrors. Walk behind the curtain and it becomes a new world of puppet strings, gadgets, and all kinds of stuffto make the dream a reality. No one should have been surprised by copious amounts of dung happily spread across the setting floor.

One fan has jokes, but in Rudd’s defense, he has never stepped in it so bad, even if he thinks so himself.

Does it matter that the film got a really good deal on the “dirt”? Always inspect the product! And as Rudd says, it might just reflect on the making of the film in general. Actually, that’s not true since the movie promises to be one of the most epic Marvel releases this year when it releases in less than two weeks.