Pedro Pascal confirms he spies on his fans with secret TikTok account

It can be hard enough to remember that celebrities walk the same earth, breathe the same air, and use the same apps as the rest of us mere mortals, but when that celebrity is the uncontested daddy of the moment Pedro Pascal, any reminder of their humanity is as welcome as it is joy-inducing.

“do you have a tiktok?” “i have…no i don’t”…why do I feel like pedro pascal actually has a tiktok? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ywtRV0jw9y — CJ (@christianfreo) March 12, 2023

During ABC’s Red Carpet Countdown leading up to the 95th Academy Awards, model Ashley Graham caught up with Pascal, who’s currently delivering a double threat on the small screen as Joel Miller on The Last of Us and the eponymous bounty hunter-turned-father in The Mandalorian, who cheekily disclosed a portion of his social media presence.

Specifically, when asked if he had a TikTok account, a red-faced Pascal denied it with a hearty giggle before adding a barely audible “I have a secret one” at the end of his answer.

This, of course, means that all of those cordyceps and Grogu-themed TikToks have probably been given an anonymous boost from the man himself, so the next step is for the most Pascal-inclined of us to do the necessary snooping to figure out just what handle he’s hiding under.

Beyond his beloved leading role in The Mandalorian as Din Djarin and an equally enrapturing supporting turn in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Pascal’s latest and perhaps greatest claim to fame has come from The Last of Us, in which he brings a fresh gravitas to the previously-mentioned protagonist Joel Miller, making for one very fine cog in HBO Max’s perfectly-oiled, Emmy-worthy machine.