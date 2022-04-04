People are not happy with Louis C.K. winning a Grammy

Controversial comedian Louis C.K. has won big at the 2022 Grammys, sparking backlash from the internet and prompting further discussion on “cancel culture.”

Louis C.K.’s career took a nosedive after allegations of sexual misconduct by the comedian were aired in 2017, which saw claims that he had allegedly masturbated in front of women after locking them in a room with him. C.K.’s return to comedy came with 2020’s Sincerely Louis CK which has won him his third Grammy for Best Comedy Album, following wins in 2012 and 2016.

The reaction to his win has been negative from the majority of people, with lots of discussion on Twitter about “cancel culture” and if C.K. has truly faced repercussions for his actions.

louis ck just won a grammy cancel culture is alive and well — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) April 4, 2022

A parable was drawn between C.K.’s win and the extraordinary scenes with Will Smith at last week’s Oscars. An argument from several users believes race has played a key part in the divided reactions to the two stars and how their actions have been seen by the mainstream.

Louis CK just won a whole ass Grammy while y’all are either calling for Will Smith’s head or crying about cancel culture. There are no consequences for white cishet men — Dr. Mia Brett (@QueenMab87) April 3, 2022

It's hilarious:

Same week White People are demanding Will Smith's career be killed, there's supercreep Louis CK over there getting a Grammy. — Kevin D. Grüssing (pronounced Grew-Sing) (@KevDGrussing) April 3, 2022

Political writer Moira Donegan tweeted in disgust, writing that C.K.’s career has bounced back quickly and wondered whether it’s the same in the case of his victims.

I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward. Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well. https://t.co/gaUkkhRDYL — Moira Donegan (@MoiraDonegan) April 4, 2022

The negative reaction included noted video essayist AdequateEmily noting that it was “hilariously hollow” that C.K. who has complained about cancel culture has been able to bounce back from the allegations, seemingly with support from the industry.

Louis CK complaining about being “cancelled” is so hilariously hollow when he gets rewarded for being a monster after ADMITTING he did those things. I’d ask if the Grammys could sink lower but we all know they have and will continue to. https://t.co/Mrid68HbHE — AdequateEmily (@AdequateEmily) April 4, 2022

Louis CK just won a Grammy, so I don’t want to hear any more whining about cancel culture.



Men can sexually prey on women, the victims can have their careers and confidence destroyed, it can all go public – and there will still be no real consequences. — Brianna Wu (@BriannaWu) April 4, 2022

Louis C.K.’s win reminded one user of a famous quote from Issa Rae, who once dubbed the music industry “the worst industry I have come across.”

Hearing about Louis CK winning a Grammy tonight, I’m reminded about how Issa Rae said the music industry is the worst and I’m starting to see her point. #GRAMMYs https://t.co/3eGsTJgcW8 pic.twitter.com/3ikHLK1y7A — Janine Granda 🇨🇺 (@iamjaninegranda) April 3, 2022

An interesting perspective on the win was that it proves cancel culture exists — and this win for C.K. is only because of peers who have helped prop up the comedian as what he really is a “niche act” to audiences.

People say that this disproves cancel culture, but I think Louis CK is at a place where he's now a niche act, slowly diminishing in cultural relevancy when he was once the king of comedy, and this award is a tin prize from his jackass peers as the general public forgets his name. https://t.co/iZDX6BFFwm — John Field 🥚 (@AmericasComic) April 3, 2022

Previously, the nomination of Louis C.K. back in 2021 had also raised many eyebrows only for CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Recording Academy to defend that the Grammys “won’t look back at people’s history.”