People are not happy with Louis C.K. winning a Grammy
Controversial comedian Louis C.K. has won big at the 2022 Grammys, sparking backlash from the internet and prompting further discussion on “cancel culture.”
Louis C.K.’s career took a nosedive after allegations of sexual misconduct by the comedian were aired in 2017, which saw claims that he had allegedly masturbated in front of women after locking them in a room with him. C.K.’s return to comedy came with 2020’s Sincerely Louis CK which has won him his third Grammy for Best Comedy Album, following wins in 2012 and 2016.
The reaction to his win has been negative from the majority of people, with lots of discussion on Twitter about “cancel culture” and if C.K. has truly faced repercussions for his actions.
A parable was drawn between C.K.’s win and the extraordinary scenes with Will Smith at last week’s Oscars. An argument from several users believes race has played a key part in the divided reactions to the two stars and how their actions have been seen by the mainstream.
Political writer Moira Donegan tweeted in disgust, writing that C.K.’s career has bounced back quickly and wondered whether it’s the same in the case of his victims.
The negative reaction included noted video essayist AdequateEmily noting that it was “hilariously hollow” that C.K. who has complained about cancel culture has been able to bounce back from the allegations, seemingly with support from the industry.
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
- ';
- ';
- ';
- ';
- ';
-
Louis C.K.’s win reminded one user of a famous quote from Issa Rae, who once dubbed the music industry “the worst industry I have come across.”
An interesting perspective on the win was that it proves cancel culture exists — and this win for C.K. is only because of peers who have helped prop up the comedian as what he really is a “niche act” to audiences.
Previously, the nomination of Louis C.K. back in 2021 had also raised many eyebrows only for CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Recording Academy to defend that the Grammys “won’t look back at people’s history.”