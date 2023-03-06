Picture of Michael Knowles with a drag queen resurfaces after calls at CPAC to eradicate ‘transgenderism’

Political hypocrisy is never really that hard to find if you look closely enough, but sometimes its hits you right in the face. Case in point: A photo has surfaced of Michael Knowles, who recently called for the “Eradication of Transgenderism,” posing with a drag queen.

Knowles, who’s a failed actor and current political pundit on The Daily Wire, was recently lambasted in Rolling Stone for his comments, and has pushed back on those comments, saying they were taken out of context. Regardless, his words speak for themselves, and even George Takei has chimed in on his dangerous rhetoric.

The photo in question is from Knowles’ own Twitter page, from 2019. Knowles is seen posing with Lady Maga, a right wing, self- described “Drag Artist & PATRIOT!” The fact that the conservative-leaning Lady Maga espouses the same politics as Knowles is either irony, or double hypocrisy, or … honestly, who knows, it’s hard to do all of the mental gymnastics necessary to understand anything anymore. Take a look at the photo below:

To recap, Knowles seems to be OK with drag, as long as the politics of the drag artist match his own? Does this mean that drag should only be eradicated based on an opposing political opinion? Like a national divorce? One thing that does seem to ring true is the more people seem to be against something, the more they’re secretly not against it at all. Unfortunately, a common story.

It should also be pointed out that Knowles posted this photo himself. It wasn’t some secret photo that was leaked by the press. Unfortunately, with the proliferation of politicians like George Santos, blatant lies are the norm now for right wing politicians. Just take a look at super liar and bad loser Kari Lake, who pretends to endorse right wing values even though she was a lefty news anchor with many gay friends. Sad!