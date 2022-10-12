Pierce Brosnan almost got cast as Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’, gives candid review of Michael Keaton’s performance

Pierce Brosnan appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night and discussed his role as Dr. Fate in the upcoming Black Adam movie.

The former James Bond actor said that his role as Dr. Fate required a sense of humor, partly because he couldn’t see out of his helmet.

He also briefly discussed his experience with Dwayne Johnson who stars in the lead role. Brosnan said of the superstar, “He’s a magnificent fellow. He’s monolithic and beautiful.”

When Fallon asked Brosnan if he ever received any superhero role offers before, Brosnan explained that he did meet with Tim Burton when the director was looking to cast the lead role for Batman, which was released in 1989. Brosnan said, “Obviously I didn’t get the job.”

He further added, “I remember saying something stupid to Tim Burton,” which likely greatly assisted in him not getting the gig. Brosnan said he told the director, “I can’t understand any man who would wear his underpants outside his trousers.”

It would indeed be strange to see James Bond in such an outfit.

Of course, Michael Keaton would be cast in the role instead, which became the beginning of the hugely successful Batman film franchise.

Despite not prompted, Brosnan quickly and subtly praised Michael Keaton’s performance by saying, “The best man got the job.”

He also added, in regards to getting his first superhero movie role, 33 years after not getting Batman, that he as Dr. Fate was meant to be.

So, perhaps it was fate after all.