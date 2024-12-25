Piff The Magic Dragon’s net worth, confirmed

Born in London on June 9, 1980, Piff the Magic Dragon is the stage name of 44-year-old English magician and comedian John van der Put, who created his on-stage persona after attending a costume party in a dragon outfit and realizing his comedic and magic style fit perfectly with the look.

He’s most famous for appearing on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and America’s Got Talent, on which he made the final in 2015’s tenth season, but he has also appeared in the comedy productions Magic Trick or Treat (2017), Purge of Kingdoms: The Unauthorized Game of Thrones Parody (2019), and Piff the Magic Dragon: Reptile Dysfunction (2022).

British magic societies have given van der Put multiple awards, and he has toured as a supporting act for the British folk rock band Mumford and Sons. He also has a residency at The Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, where he resides. His show is humorously described as “Fun for some of the family,” (per Caesars).

His accolades include the 2008 British Ring Close-up Magician of the Year (per MagicWeek), the 2011 Close-up Magician of the Year (per the Magic Circle), the 2012 Stage Magician of the Year (per the Magic Circle), and the 2013 Carlton Award (per the Magic Circle). He is also a member of the Magic Circle’s Inner Ring, a highly prestigious status.

Perhaps van der Put’s most impressive claim to fame is that he worked as a consultant to the aforementioned magic icons Penn and Teller. Notably, he helped develop their famous Vanishing African Spotted Pygmy Elephant Act, which cost more than half a million dollars to produce (per Las Vegas Weekly). Other parties he’s worked as a consultant for include the theatre company Theatre-Rites, assisting with their production of Mojo (per Theatre-Rites) and British chef Heston Blumenthal, working on “magic water” for his famous restaurant The Fat Duck (a phenomenon whereby still and sparkling water will pour from the same bottle with any noticeable physical divide, per Metro).

But do we know the net worth of John van der Put, a.k.a. Piff the Magic Dragon?

What is Piff the Magic Dragon’s net worth?

Image via Piff the Magic Dragon/X

According to Andomoney, Piff the Magic Dragon’s impressive net worth is estimated to range between $3 million and $5 million as of 2024.

He’s believed to earn between $1.5 million and $2 million annually for his Las Vegas residency, between $10,000 and $20,000 per show on his tour, and between $250,000 and $500,000 yearly from merchandise sales. At the same time, he also earns money through YouTube and digital content, book sales, and his consultancy work. His time on America’s Got Talent earned him approximately $30,000 to $50,000 per appearance.

Piff the Magic Dragon’s show tickets in Las Vegas start at $52.95. If you wish to follow him on social media, you can do so on X, Instagram, and Facebook and watch his career go from strength to strength in real-time. He’s set to appear in the upcoming television movie Dorks n Orks (per IMDb). We wish him all the best.

