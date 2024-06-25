Playboy model Felicia Tang’s cause of death, explained

Felicia Lee, stage name Felicia Tang, was a Singaporean actress and model best known for her work with Playboy. Tang featured prominently on various websites, on calendars, in softcore adult films, at car shows, at strip poker tournaments, and appeared in uncredited roles in several prominent movies, such as 2001’s The Fast and the Furious and Rush Hour 2, and 2003’s Cradle 2 The Grave.

Tragically, she was taken from this world far too soon — and in the most mysterious of circumstances.

How did Felicia Tang die?

As reported by CBS News, on September 11, 2009, Felicia Tang was found dead at the home she shared in Monrovia, California, with her boyfriend, former pastor, model, and reality show contestant Brian Lee Randone. She was just 31.

The autopsy described how Tang’s body had over 300 wounds from blunt force trauma (excluding bruises). Large doses of GHB and small amounts of cocaine were also found in her system.

Detective Richard Doney from the Monrovia Police Department — the first officer on the scene that day — described what he saw, saying it looked as though there had been a fight.

“As I walked in the bedroom, oh my God, looked like a bomb went off. The closet was broken, there was globs of hair on the floor, the bedding was all over the floor, there was a big wet spot on the bed.”

Initially, Randone — who had frantically called 911 to report Tang wasn’t breathing — was charged with murder and torture, and a trial began on November 16, 2011. Prosecutors argued he had forcibly smothered Tang to death, but the defense claimed she died from a drug overdose and her wounds were the result of falls and seizures caused by taking GHB.

On December 9, 2011, Randone was found not guilty of torturing and killing Tang, which surprised the prosecution and the public. The reason cited for being unable to prove he’d caused Tang’s death was the presence of pulseless electrical activity in her body. The full details of what happened will almost certainly forever remain a mystery.

May Felicia Tang rest in peace.

