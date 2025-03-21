Police investigating Mellow Rackz for alleged robbery following hotel fight

Rapper Mellow Rackz is being investigated as a suspect in a robbery after a fight at a hotel in Los Angeles early Monday morning. According to law enforcement, the incident happened in the lobby of a hotel in West Hollywood, where Rackz’s boyfriend had booked separate rooms for himself, Rackz, and his ex-girlfriend.

When Mellow Rackz saw the ex-girlfriend in the lobby, they got into a verbal argument that quickly turned physical. According to TMZ, Law enforcement claims that Rackz hit the ex-girlfriend in the face multiple times, leaving red marks. During the struggle, the ex-girlfriend dropped her phone, which Rackz allegedly picked up and kept.

Before heading to her room, Rackz reportedly taunted the ex-girlfriend, asking, “What are you going to do about it?” When the police arrived at the hotel, they tried to talk to Rackz, but she stayed in her room and told the officers to contact her lawyer. A police report subsequently named her as a robbery suspect.

Mellow Rackz may have committed a felony

Although no one has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing, and detectives are looking into the case. Rackz, who has over one million Instagram followers, hasn’t commented on the situation.

TMZ says their sources have told them detectives are being assigned to investigate, but there’s no word on if or when arrests will be made. For now, we can only speculate as the police handle the investigation. In Los Angeles stealing something (like a phone) is a felony crime according to California law. If someone is convicted of first-degree robbery, they can face a prison sentence of three to nine years. For second-degree robbery, the sentence is two to five years in prison.

Originally from Broward County, Florida, Mellow Rackz has faced significant challenges in her life, including being shot in the back before she turned 17. This experience deeply affected her and she credits her determination to her son and says music became a way for her to heal after the shooting.

She started singing in church and later got mentorship from Cleopatra Bernard, the mother of the late rapper XXXTentacion. Bernard introduced her to Mack Maine, the president of Young Money Entertainment, and she eventually signed with the label.

Rackz says her music is versatile and adapts to different styles. She focuses heavily on the beat in her songwriting, believing that when she finds the right rhythm, the lyrics come easily. She values hard work and personal growth in her music, using her life experiences to inspire her songs. She wants her music to help and motivate young mothers like herself.

Although she keeps her personal life private, it seems it has blown up into a legal matter that will eventually become public if charges are not dropped. This incident presents a serious legal issue for her, and the investigation will reveal if the allegations are true.

