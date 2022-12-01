Pom Klementieff shares her biggest regret about ‘Guardians’ Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special has been making some huge waves, especially with the expanded roles of Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis and Dave Bautista’s Drax. While it’s been a big success, Klementieff recently shared that she did have one huge regret about the whole thing.

The actress recently appeared on the Inside Disney podcast and discussed shooting the special and the Guardians future. At one point the host asked the actress about the Footloose connection in the franchise:

“Well we know Starlord is a big Footloose fan. Were you a big Footloose fan?” She replied that she “enjoyed the movie, yeah,” but that it’s not a situation where she would “watch it like 100 times.”

The host said he asked because he wanted to know if there was any “Footloose dancing on the set. Was there breaking into dance?” She said that’s the one thing she would have done differently.

“You know, I have FOMO. I didn’t ask, and I didn’t do it, but I think I should’ve done it. Maybe next time I see Kevin [Bacon] I’m going to say ‘let’s do it now.'”

What a missed opportunity! She’ll probably get another chance though, seeing how her career is launching to the galaxy right now after appearing in the special. A little earlier in the podcast the actress also commented on her relationship with Drax.

“I love the relationship between Drax and Mantis. It’s like brother and sister arguing all the time. It’s such a funny dynamic.”

You can see more of that dynamic in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special streaming now on Disney Plus.