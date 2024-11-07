‘Pretty intense year for me’: Jennifer Lopez prepares to leave for vacation after Kamala Harris endorsement draws criticism from Elon Musk

Jennifer Lopez seems ready to move on from the disastrous national election and the many negative things she had to deal with this year, and she now looks forward to the holidays instead of the official results of voting.

In a new exclusive interview with People, the 55-year-old singer-actress expressed her desire to finally take a break from the tough year she’s had and spend time with her kids, 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.

“It was a pretty intense year for me, and I’m most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast,” JLo said.

It’s been a very intense year for Lopez, indeed. In February, she released her “This Is Me…Now” album, which managed to debut at no. 38 on the Billboard 200 but then quickly fell off the charts. In May, she was forced to cancel her “This Is Me…Live” tour due to poor ticket sales.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Jennifer Lopez shared after cancelling her upcoming This Is Me … Live Tour. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary." #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/1G5IrF5LEc — billboard (@billboard) May 31, 2024

Outside of work, the “Jenny From the Block” hitmaker was nursing a broken heart when things in her marriage to Ben Affleck started to crumble between March and April. The pair was not even photographed together for 47 days amid rumors of trouble in paradise.

By summer, the speculations turned out to be real when the Gone Girl actor moved all of his belongings out of their shared Beverly Hills mansion and into a Brentwood rental. Then, on Aug. 20, Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck, exactly two years after they tied the knot in Georgia.

Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck, No Prenup | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/NJb1lIa3FD — TMZ (@TMZ) August 20, 2024

As if filing to terminate their wedding on their second anniversary wasn’t heartbreaking enough, the “Maid in Manhattan” actress reportedly filed the paperwork — where she listed their date of separation as April 26 — on her own and without a lawyer, according to Us Weekly.

After failing to revive her musical career and suffering a major heartbreak over her divorce, Lopez was struck by yet another problem in September when Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested over racketeering and sexual trafficking charges. As the high-profile ex-girlfriend of the embattled music producer, her name kept popping up in news reports and speculations about Diddy’s long-running “freak off” parties.

The final straw in Jennifer’s harrowing year came after she officially endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Not only did her appearance at the Las Vegas rally all the more put the spotlight on her connection to Diddy, but she also became an easy target for Elon Musk, who has been the biggest supporter of Donald Trump.

When the Tesla and SpaceX CEO appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast a day before the election, he did not mince words when addressing JLo’s political endorsement, saying, “It’s like J-Lo was like his ex-girlfriend … How many people did she warn against Diddy, right? Oh zero, OK. Maybe we shouldn’t trust her.”

After going through a tumultuous year, the Unstoppable actress shared she’s eager to go on a vacation and just enjoy the holidays with her family.

“The holidays are such a special time for us and they’ve always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories,” she said.

