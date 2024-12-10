Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘cut ties to Britain’ as yet another staff member quits and leaves them in the lurch

Whenever things are starting to look a little better between the Royal family and Harry and Meghan, something unexpected happens and a spanner is thrown in the works. After their latest staff member quit on them, people have started speculating that the former Royal couple are cutting ties with Britain.

Recommended Videos

Richard Miller, the Chief Executive of Harry’s co-founded charity, Sentebale, stepped down from his role after five years, according to the Daily Mail. This comes after multiple other high level employees working for the charity also quit. Miller was the last chief executive based in London which suggests that the Sussexes are slowly cutting ties with Britain altogether – or at least Harry’s charity is.

The Sussexes aren’t good at retaining staff

Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

By now, Harry and Meghan are no doubt used to members of their staff leaving. The couple have a track record of losing employees at an unnaturally high rate which has led many to suspect that they may not provide the best work environment. Many have accused Meghan of being the problem.

Earlier this year, the duke and duchess’ chief of staff quit after working for just three months, which brought the total of ex-senior staff members up to 19 since Harry and Meghan were married in 2018. It sounds like many of these former employees were not exactly satisfied with their experience while working for the Sussexes. Could it be the same story with Richard Miller? It’s hard to say.

What will Harry and Sentebale do now?

The charity was co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 with the aim of helping children and adolescents deal with their HIV and AIDS diagnosis. It seems Harry has already found Miller’s replacement with interim executive director, Carmel Gaillard, set to take on the role in his place.

Gaillard is based in Johannesburg, South Africa, indicating a shift to more local leadership and away from management in the U.K. Miller said as much himself in a statement made regarding his decision to leave his role: “It is the logical next step for Sentebale, and the time is right for this shift to local leadership. Carmel is an incredible asset to position Sentebale further as a leader in the region.”

What does this mean for Harry and Meghan?

So, it seems like Harry’s charity is intentionally distancing itself from Britain, but that does make sense considering Sentebale is focused on helping the children of Africa? While this is a decision relating more to Harry’s business rather than his family, it does make one wonder whether the prince is intentionally removing any ties to his home country. Recently, he has caused quite a stir by deciding not to let King Charles see his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, so perhaps Harry really is done with the U.K. for good.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy