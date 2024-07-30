Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘totally severe’ connections as King Charles is powerless to stop Royal family hitting an ‘all-time low’

Prince Harry just can’t open his mouth without causing upset, it seems, as the Duke of Sussex’s latest headline-grabbing comments in a bombshell TV interview have reportedly left his father, King Charles, even more heartbroken over the fractured state of his family than he was before.

When speaking on documentary Tabloids on Trial, which aired Thursday, July 25, Harry heavily indicated he and his family will never return to the U.K. full-time as he fears for wife Meghan Markle’s personal safety to such an extent. “It’s still dangerous. All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” he opined. “Whether it’s a knife or acid, these are things that are of genuine concern for me.”

According to one Royal insider, this unequivocal utterance from his estranged second son is causing considerable “heartache” for the king. Mostly because it means he’s doomed never to have his grandchildren, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), grow up around him.

“It would be great to think that at some point soon the king would get to visit the grandchildren that he has seen very little of, but he is 75 and still not in the best of health,” stated Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine (via GB News). “A visit to America is unlikely to be a high priority now, given the other demands on his time. It’s an incredibly sad situation that few would have predicted even five years ago.”

This isn’t the only intel indicating Charles’ feelings about being kept away from his grandkids, with talk brewing of the the family’s communication being at an “all time low.”

King Charles is growing “increasingly frustrated” as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle go rogue without Royal approval

Vanity Fair is likewise reporting that things between Charles and the Sussexes are in dire straits, so much so that we can say relations between the Royal family have never been worse.

According to VF‘s Dynasty: The Windsors’ Most Challenging Year podcast, it’s almost radio silence between Harry and Meghan and the major Royals, excepting some contact between the duke and his dad in order for Charles to at least see his grandson and granddaughter digitally. However, this is something that the king desperately wants to change.

“It is my understanding that there is no contact between Harry and his brother, and that there is some contact between Charles and Harry,” stated expert Kate Nicholl. “Charles misses his son, and he misses seeing his grandchildren grow up. And I think he’s becoming increasingly frustrated that he’s watched Archie and Lilibet grow up on FaceTime.”

Harry and Meghan’s recent jaunt to Nigeria certainly didn’t help ameliorate the animosity any, as Nicholl confirmed that the May 2024 trip — which was criticized in some quarters as being a Royal tour in all but name — had no “Royal seal of approval” whatsoever. “I think relations are at such an all-time low that that actual courtesy call that might’ve gone out at some point is simply never made,” Nicholl said.

On the upside, host Erin Vanderhoof noted that, as Harry and Meghan’s “professional connections are totally severed,” that does mean they may have no choice but to rehabilitate their personal connections with the Royals in the near future. For Charles’ sake, let’s hope this happens soon so he gets to see his grandchildren in person again before they hit puberty.

