Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
(From L) Britain's King Charles III, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales join the Procession following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, aboard the State Hearse, in the Quadrangle inside Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Photo by Glyn Kirk – WPA Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

Prince Harry forbidding his kids from setting foot in the U.K. until it’s ‘safe’ — but King Charles still won’t intervene

Family will be family.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
|

Published: Jan 14, 2025 01:18 pm

While Prince Harry waits for his next court date in his legal battle against the Home Office to be granted special security when visiting the U.K., he still has to attend to a different ongoing judicial case — the one against News Group Newspapers. His trips to his home country for that, however, will remain solo for the time being, and his father is choosing to stay out of it.

Recommended Videos

Harry will get a chance to appeal the High Court’s decision in April

Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, leaves the stage during the New York Times annual DealBook summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. The NYT summit with Andrew Ross Sorkin returns with interviews on the main stage including Sam Altman, co-founder and C.E.O. of OpenAI, Jeff Bezos, founder and executive chairman of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, among others. The discussions will touch on topics such as business, politics and culture.
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Although Harry’s lawsuit against NGN is advancing to trial at the end of January, he’ll have to wait a while still to resolve the case against the Home Office. Per The Daily Mail, the duke was granted a two-day hearing by the Court of Appeal after challenging the High Court’s decision to deny him tax­payer-funded round-the-clock security while visiting the U.K.. That hearing will happen in April, but until then, he’ll have to fend for himself.

As a result, the 40-year-old remains adamant that his family will not be safe if they make the trip to their homeland. Harry and his wife, Suits actress Meghan Markle, moved to the U.S. in 2020, a little over a year after their oldest child, Archie, was born. They settled in Montecito, California, well away from the fierce media scrutiny and threats of all kinds from the British public.

A year after that, they welcomed their youngest child, a daughter named Lilibet after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood nickname, who is believed to have visited her dad’s country only once, in 2022. That is also reportedly the only time she has been with her grandfather, King Charles III.

Nevertheless, according to Hello!, the king will not intervene in the security court case despite pleas from his son. Friends of Harry’s who spoke to the magazine say his calls “go unanswered” as Charles is determined that influencing a legal decision in any way would be “wholly inappropriate.”

Lack of a relationship with grandchildren is a source of “great sadness” for the king

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Photo by Alexis Lubomirski via Archewell Foundation

Last week, a royal insider told The Mirror that the distance from his two America-based grandchildren “must remain a great sadness” for the monarch, who “hardly knows them.” King Charles is apparently invested in developing a close relationship with all of his grandchildren, regardless of how things are going with Harry.

The separation has also weighed on the duke for the last five years. In a 2020 statement, he said the U.K. was “central to the heritage of [his] children and a place [he wants] them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S..” Still, moving back to the other side of the Atlantic permanently is reportedly not in his plans, whether or not the hearing in April goes his way, said a BBC royal correspondent.

For now, it seems Prince Harry is giving the Crown the cold shoulder for not helping him get the security he so desperately wants. For a second time, he has opted to stay at a hotel when he visits the U.K. for his NGN hearing later this month, despite an invitation to stay at the Buckingham Palace.

Although father and son want the same thing — for visits to be facilitated so Archie and Lilibet can be more present in their paternal family’s lives — neither is willing to budge. For now, and until April, that is likely to continue to be the case.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca is a pop culture enthusiast and film expert. Her Bachelor's Degree in Communication Sciences from Nova University in Portugal and Master's Degree in Film Studies from Oxford Brookes University in the UK have allowed her to combine her love for writing with her love for the movies. She has been a freelance writer and content creator for five years, working in both the English and Portuguese languages for various platforms, including WGTC.