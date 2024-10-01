Prince Harry gets upstaged in rare U.K. public appearance by scene-stealing kid who grabs him by the ⏤ no, not that

Amid a flurry of negative press and swirling rumors, it must be nice for Prince Harry to grab headlines for a more heartwarming reason, this time courtesy of a particularly handsy young fan.

Recommended Videos

The hilarious moment took place at the WellChild Awards at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Monday — an event the Duke of Sussex attended in a rare public appearance as part of his philanthropy efforts.

While the event — which celebrates the achievements of U.K. youngsters battling serious health conditions as well as their parents and caregivers — was filled with wholesome moments, the real scene-stealer was a little seven-year-old named Noah Nicholson.

According to reports, Noah suffers from cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease, brain damage, and other serious medical issues, but he was all smiles as Prince Harry approached him for a chat. After Prince Harry knelt down to greet Noah, the young boy broke all royal protocols when he reached out to grab Harry’s beard, causing the Duke to burst into laughter.

Noah was also seen throwing his plush toys — George the cat and Ratty the blankey Giraffe — on the floor in front of Harry. This too seemed to delight the Duke, who insisted that Noah’s mother did not need to apologise for her son’s hilarious antics. “I love it,” Harry reportedly said after Noah threw the toys.

As if the moment couldn’t get any more heartfelt, Harry and Noah reportedly chatted about the boy’s plush toys, with the Duke telling him that “every parent has about six spare” blankies for their children. To top it all off, Noah went on to win the WellChild Award for Most Inspirational Child aged four to six, leading to a speech in which his mother described him as “always happy and smiley” despite his health conditions.

WellChild Patron Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex presents six year old Noah with his award at the #WellChildAwards, in association with gsk pic.twitter.com/TqvocIMx8c — WellChild (@WellChild) September 30, 2024

While he might have stolen Harry’s (and my) heart, Noah wasn’t the only child to show the Duke their cheeky side at the event. Another attendee, 12-year-old Anya Olweny, asked Harry whether he had his passport, since he had traveled from his new home in the U.S. to visit the children. “He said he still has to have one,” Olweny said following the exchange.

Another child gifted Harry crystals “filled with love” for his children Archie and Lilibet and Meghan Markle (seriously, my heart can’t take it). Adding the cherry on top of this wholesome event, Harry reportedly told children at the WellChild Awards that “my award is being here with you guys,” a remark that might just tip me over the emotional edge.

Harry’s visit to sick children comes at a tumultuous time for the Sussexes, who in recent weeks have been subject to scrutiny about everything from their million-dollar deal with Netflix to their relationship with Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles and even Queen Camilla.

If there’s anything that can restore my faith in the Royal Family (I’m more of a Kardashians person) it’s Prince Harry being beard-nuzzled by an adorable youngster. Not even The Crown could replicate this touching moment.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy