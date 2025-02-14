Prince Harry is already desperately hoping his children will follow in his footsteps in one big way

Like most parents, Prince Harry wants only the best for his children. But in the former senior royal’s case, he is all for it if they follow in his footsteps someday.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, shares Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The couple exited royal life in 2020 and moved to the United States to build a life in the luxe and beautiful neighborhood of Montecito in California.

Since welcoming their two children, King Charles‘ younger son has been protecting their privacy from the press. But at The Invictus Games in Vancouver, Canada, this week, Prince Harry decided to talk about them publicly and even share what he wants for them when they grow up.

#InvictusGames Patron and Founder, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, appears in a new video released for Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.



"Sport has the ability to heal, to change lives and to save lives," – Prince Harry.#WeAreInvictus #IG25 #PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/LM9zOAb3iD — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) September 5, 2024

In an interview with People, Prince Harry shared that his son is already curious about The Invictus Games, the multi-sport event he founded in 2014 for the wounded, sick, and veteran military service men and women. Based on his dialogue with the outlet, he appears pleased that his eldest child has shown interest in the initiative he started.

“Our kids are still so young, but Archie especially is asking those questions,” Prince Harry said. “I’m constantly trying to make sure that I get it right in explaining what’s happened to [the competitors] and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves.

The former British Army captain, who completed two tours in Afghanistan between 2007 and 2013, went on to reveal that he hopes both his kids will take an active interest in sports as they grow older. “And the power of sport,” he continued. “I’m hoping that my kids will take on every sport they want as well because I think it’s really important for all of us.”

Prince Harry’s statement is a clear indication that he also wants Archie and Lilibet to stay away from the Royal Family and its very traditional lifestyle. But even so, the two youngsters gained royal titles when their grandfather, Charles, ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing in September 2022.

Having royal titles means they can carry out royal engagements someday. But this would mostly depend on Prince Harry and Markle’s decision and relationship with the Royal Family by then. For now, though, it’s hard to imagine Archie and Lilibet embracing the British royal traditions since they live in Montecito, where their parents seem to ingrain in them a far simpler life away from the palace walls.

In December 2024, Prince Harry made it clear at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit that he’s enjoying his life with his family in the U.S. than the kind of life he lived when he was in the U.K., according to Express UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Share Family Christmas Card with Rare, Sweet Photo of Their Kids https://t.co/EmdAm67pPy — Oprah Daily (@OprahDaily) December 16, 2024

The prince has spoken candidly about his gratitude for raising his children in the U.S. Last December, at The New York Times DealBook Online Summit, he reflected on his unconventional journey. “I very much enjoy living here and bringing my kids up here. It’s a part of my life that I never thought I was going to live,” he admitted.

“I feel as though it’s the life that my mum wanted for me. To be able to do the things I’m able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the U.K. — it’s huge. That is a fantastic opportunity and I’m hugely grateful for that,” he added.

With his firm belief that sports can transform lives, Prince Harry has found a way to make himself relevant outside of the monarchy. Based on his latest remarks, he doesn’t want all of his efforts to go to waste. Hence, he is desperately hoping for that same passion to ignite in his children so they can continue what he started for years to come.

