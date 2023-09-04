Prince Harry looks a lot happier watching Lionel Messi live than he did at Beyoncé

Prince Harry was all smiles for Lionel Messi – a stark contrast to his conspicuously reserved presence at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old was the picture of delight at the sporting event. He wore a scarf supporting his local team, Los Angeles Football Club, while Messi and Inter Miami defeated them at BMO Stadium.

His cheerful demeanor at the game stood in sharp contrast to the moments at Beyoncé’s concert, where his somber expression and preoccupation with his phone were noticeable. Harry has previously shown that he is a fan of the singer in the docuseries Harry and Meghan. Perhaps worries about Archewell Productions’ recent Heart of Invictus failing to rank on the Netflix Top 10 weighed on his mind that night.

The LAFC and Inter Miami game aligns more with Prince Harry’s true love: sports, and other celebrities in attendance included LeBron James, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio, Magic Johnson, Jason Sudeikis, Steven Yuen, and Tom Holland.

Ahead of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf on September 16 – which he’ll attend with Meghan Markle, conspicuously absent from the LAFC and Inter Miami match – Prince Harry appeared eager to savor an informal moment.

TMZ suggests that the Meghan is refining her rebranding strategy with William Morris Endeavor, with the former Suits star reportedly hoping to emulate Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, and her husband’s cousins, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Windsor by becoming a royal influencer. Her brand strategy reportedly includes relaunching her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and making a comeback on Instagram.