Prince Harry raises suspicions with heavily redacted visa documents and people are calling foul

Let's just say his history of drug use is coming back to bite him.

Even though Donald Trump has tentatively ruled out deporting Prince Harry, there are many who still want to see him gone, or, at the very least, want to know the truth behind what he put on his visa application.

Unfortunately for those people, it seems they won’t be getting their answers today or any time soon. While a judge had previously decided the prince’s visa documents could be released, what was actually made public had much of the vital information redacted.

The decision to release the information on Harry’s visa forms was being considered by Judge Carl Nichols, and a Freedom of Information request was made (meaning it was up to Nichols to determine whether the information needed to be public knowledge). While he did release the documents, according to The Guardian, the judge decided that information regarding what Harry had written in his visa application was an invasion of his privacy and would not be in the public interest.

“There is the potential of harm in the form of harassment if his exact [REDACTED] is revealed. Thus, there is significant privacy interests involved in the records… Plaintiffs have not established public interest, as defined by the FOIA, in disclosure of the records.”

Should Prince Harry’s visa information be released?

The Heritage Foundation, the group behind the FoI request, argued that the public needs to know whether the prince lied on his application form or whether he received preferential treatment from the government. They allege that “the records should be disclosed as public confidence in the government would suffer or to establish whether the Duke was granted preferential treatment.”

The Heritage Foundation isn’t alone in their thinking. Many took to X to express their disappointment in the redacted documents.

Prince Harry's US visa documents have been released pic.twitter.com/wOcxSM23c4 — Lorraine King (@lorrainemking) March 18, 2025

For many onlookers, the unredacted parts served as proof of what kind of person Harry really is.

Reading through Prince Harry’s visa document drop and the parts that haven’t been redacted give you an idea of how bad Harry is and what they are hiding



Like these pages for example.. does Harry have a STD?! pic.twitter.com/oUPafczpoa — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) March 18, 2025

Yeah, he does have something to hide, namely his personal details. But some say what he does in his spare time is none of our business.

Everything I need to know—and everything the public should know—about Harry’s visa application is this:#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/l88u5S2iuK — Szilvi Kindle (@SzilviKindle) March 18, 2025

Regardless, many members of the public seem to think that their right to know this information outweighs the prince and his family’s right to privacy.

Could Prince Harry actually be in trouble?

All of this started after the prince admitted to taking drugs on numerous occasions in his memoir, Spare. He mentions cocaine use, marijuana, and even claims to have taken magic mushrooms during a party at Courtney Cox’s L.A. home. Visa applicants are asked about current and past drug abuse on the application form, which can lead to them being rejected, but that’s not always the case. It’s up to the immigration officer to make the final call, so even if Harry were to admit to drug use on his application, he could have still been granted a visa.

On the other hand, lying about drug abuse on the form is considered to be a much more serious offense. If it were to be revealed that the prince had been untruthful, it could have some serious ramifications for him and his status in the U.S. So for now, Harry is safe. Whatever he put on that form is still secret and it looks like it will be for the foreseeable future. There’s no doubt that the Heritage Foundation is far from finished with this war (as they seem to have an irrational obsession with the prince), and with the increasingly unstable Trump in power, who knows when this whole visa question will rear its ugly head again in the future.

