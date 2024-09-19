Image Credit: Disney
Prince William and Kate Middleton praised for secret act of generosity that may help save lives after shocking robbery

Attention was drawn to their kind act after they made the donation in secret.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 07:59 am

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for their generosity after making a kind donation that will help the vulnerable individuals affected by a recent robbery in Peckham.

Last week, the Southwark Foodbank, which is operated by the Pecan charity, was robbed of £3,000 ($3,981) worth of food and other goods stolen according to BBC News. Staff and volunteers walked in last Monday to find that burglars had broken in and cleared the shelves as well as damaged the property in the process. 

Of course, such a despicable act would only affect the most vulnerable in the community who rely on the food bank to survive. Seriously, how low does someone have to be to rob food from people who literally can’t afford to eat?

The silver lining from all of this was that the local community came together to support the charity. Donations poured in from everywhere including a rather generous donation made in secret from the Prince and Princess of Wales. Of course, it didn’t remain a secret for long as the Pecan official X account made a post on Sept. 13, thanking the couple for their donation as well as expressing gratitude to everyone for all the support.

Speaking to the BBC, Pecan Chief Executive, Peter Edwards praised the royals, especially after the recent tough times the pair have been going through after Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

“This surprise donation by the Prince and Princess of Wales – following such a difficult spell for their family – underlines their kindness and decency. […] Their generosity will inspire staff and volunteers to redouble Pecan’s efforts to alleviate poverty in London.”

How much did the royal couple donate?

The food bank confirmed that William and Kate had pledged £3,500, pretty much covering the the goods that had been stolen and allowing the charity fill its shelves back up and continue as normal. 

There’s no doubt that the royal couple’s donation will help the Southwark Foodbank continue to save lives.

However, not everyone saw it as such a generous act as some were quick to point out that the taxpayers fund the royal family after all, and perhaps they should be using their position to address the reasons why we need food banks in the first place.

Perhaps there was a reason William and Kate made the donation in secret — they knew they would be criticized either way. While the naysayers may have a point, let’s focus on the positives here. A food bank was robbed, and a community came together to donate and help replenish the stock, potentially saving vulnerable people from starving to death.

