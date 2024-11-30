Prince William dragged into Prince Harry’s mess as their cheap and ‘unbelievable’ action is exposed to the world

There is a lot in Prince Harry’s life that makes him the prime recipient of salty criticism every next day. But even when the duke is dragged through the mud, Prince William remains the hero, the future king who could do no wrong. Apparently, he is not that different.

So far, Harry has suffered backlash for marrying Meghan Markle, for supporting her, for leaving the Royal life behind, for bad-mouthing his family in order to keep his fame alive and the money flowing, for his legal battle with the British tabloids, for trying to make contact with his father, for stopping when daddy dearest gave him the cold shoulder and oof! The list will not end.

Throughout it all, William hardly caught any of the backsplashes – he was always the saint and his good-guy image easily snuffed air out of the stories of him hitting Harry or trying to bully Meghan. But just because stories of Willy indulging in and even violating the perks of being a royal don’t stick to the headlines, it doesn’t mean they don’t happen. Because if you belong to the latter category, actor-comedian Ricky Gervais has a real-life truth bomb for you.

Between their many, many inheritances and Royal status, Harry and William hold a combined net worth of approximately $130 million in 2024. This was definitely a lot higher back in 2016 when Harry was still a working royal. And yet, the duo just refrained from paying to attend Gervais’ comedy show in Hammersmith Apollo – an attitude that the comedian deemed “unbelievable” during his recent appearance on the Stick to Football podcast. Allegedly, they were not the only ones.

“Once at a gig, I think it was Hammersmith Apollo, at the back was Harry and William, Madonna and Paul McCartney. Not one of them paid. What money have they got between them that lot?”

Well, Madonna and McCartney are definitely worth billions, but they are Hollywood icons prone to controversies. And Harry, despite being a high-ranking royal, was always dissatisfied with that life and knew he would be nothing more than a “spare.” But Willy? He knew what was at stake.

The future king of England couldn’t cough up a few hundred dollars to protect his image or at least that of his father? Or was he taking inspiration from the then-yet-to-be King? After all, Charles knew he would become king with minimum backlash despite how publicly known his scandal of cheating on Princess Diana was. Why? Because way too much time had passed since it all went down, enough that even Queen Camilla is now getting begrudging respect despite getting immense hate as a homewrecker in the late ’90s.

While the allegation of Prince of Wales not paying to attend Gervais’ show is just a blip on his reputation, it’s still a mark that has been scrubbed new. Of course, if William had known that the distance between him and the throne would lessen exponentially in the next few years and that he would be practically in the eye of the media storm after King Charles announced his cancer diagnosis, he probably would have paid for all four of them.

Twiddling my thumbs here as I wait for Royal fans to claim it was probably Harry who bamboozled William into attending the show for free.

