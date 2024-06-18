Prince William finally envies Prince Harry as he’s forced to wear hideous headgear for King Charles’ latest ridiculous Royal shindig

A couple of years ago, Prince Harry made the decision to step back from his Royal duties. While that might have seemed like a poor move on his part, he’s probably laughing today after seeing the ridiculous pictures of his brother, Prince William.

There are plenty of weird things about the Royal family, like the fact that they celebrate the king’s birthday twice every year, or the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, (seriously, what even is a marchioness? And what’s a Cholmondeley?) But perhaps nothing is as strange as some of the attire that is required to be worn by members of the family for special occasions. Case in point: Prince William’s get up for the Order of the Garter.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

What is the Order of the Garter?

Now, you’re probably wondering what the Order of the Garter actually is. Well, aside from being a day where everybody involved dresses up in silly outfits, it’s a historical event which has been happening since the 14th century, according to an article from LBC. The Garter is awarded by the King or Queen to individuals for their outstanding service to the public – it’s basically when knighthoods are awarded.

But that’s not what’s important. What’s important is the traditional get-ups that the Royals are expected to wear during the ceremony. Looking at Prince William in that long velvet robe and big hat you almost feel sorry for him, it looks like it would get quite hot underneath, but I guess suffering is just a part of the ceremony.

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Physical discomfort aside, there’s an emotional toll too as he has to carry the weight of knowing people are probably laughing at him, as well as the weight of that hat on his head. He’s making a fashion statement, and the statement is “someone please get me out of here.”

Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage

Anyways, that hat is definitely the biggest offender, it’s giving bad Three Musketeers cosplay: “all for one, one for all!” And just look at that crazy white plume on top of the thing! It looks like there’s a whole dead swan just sitting on his head, all it would take is one gust of wind to come in at the right angle and he’d probably be swept away.

William probably envies his little brother right now

You can almost hear the laughter coming from Harry and Meghan all the way across the pond. It probably reaffirmed their decision to get out and stay out, I can’t imagine his new family would ever make him wear such a ridiculous outfit.

But you do have to wonder if there’s any part of William that’s a little bit jealous of his younger brother. Maybe that’s the real reason he snubbed Harry in his Father’s day post on Sunday. And yes, he seems to be smiling in some of the photos, but it’s hard to tell how sincere that smile really is. He could be grimacing, after all. Perhaps he’s thinking of making a run for it and starting a new life in California as well.

