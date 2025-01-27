Prince William surprises his subjects by acting like an ‘ordinary’ person for once in rare Royal move

Prince William turned heads when he recently swapped his gilded royal carriage for something far more ordinary, surprising the public by ditching the typical helicopter or chauffeured car to travel north from London to Liverpool via train.

Taking an Avanti West Coast service, the future King, donning a dark green jacket and trainers, settled into a first-class carriage with some work documents. Fellow passengers were clearly delighted to see him and the heir to the British throne showed off his relatable side by taking the time to chat with staff and even striking up conversations with the other people onboard, according to The Mirror.

Upon his arrival at Liverpool Lime Street Station, Prince William continued to engage with members of the public by speaking with his fellow passengers as they disembarked. The father of three then went to Liverpool to visit two community-focused organizations.

His first stop was Cycle of Life, a program supported by the charity BBC Children in Need. The initiative aims to improve young people’s physical and mental health while enhancing their employment prospects through cycling.

“[We believe] that every child should have the chance to thrive and be the best they can be. For this to happen, we want every child to have someone they can turn to for help or support to overcome challenges they face,” read the description of BBC Children in Need on its website. By supporting the initiative, Prince William shows that he is all for empowering the youth.

The other destination the prince headed to was Tiber Football Centre, a community hub where local teens gather and engage in the sport. Demonstrating his approachable side during his visit, Prince William joined a football game with the youngsters, showing off his skills and engaging with the group in a relaxed setting.

Thursday’s rendezvous was not the first time Prince William opted for public transport. Following his Liverpool visit, he returned to Windsor by train, and took a similar mode of transportation the week before after a trip to Birmingham. Commenting on the significance of these moments, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said such actions reflect Prince William’s efforts to remain relatable. According to her, it was the future king’s way of being “in touch” with the public.

Prince William likely got the idea of taking the train for an engagement from his wife. In May 2023, just before King Charles‘ coronation, the Prince and Princess of Wales made headlines for traveling to the Dog & Duck Pub in Soho via train. A video of them interacting with one passenger even went viral at the time.

The Prince and Princess of Wales take the London Underground (the ‘tube’) today – they took the Elizabeth line named after her late majesty pic.twitter.com/xed6zLuvwW — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) May 4, 2023

Then again, with the first class train fare from London to Liverpool an eye-watering £451 ($561), perhaps passengers shouldn’t be surprised to find themselves rubbing shoulders with royalty as they travel across the United Kingdom.

