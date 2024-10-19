Prince William vows to shield his children from Royal ’emotional stress’ and the childhood he had to live

While being a member of the Royal Family means you can’t escape the spotlights, Prince William is committed to shielding his children as much as he can… which includes his childhood.

Recommended Videos

That means following the example of his mother, Princess Diana.

Growing up in the public eye, William experienced firsthand the pressures and scrutiny that come with being a member of the royal family. His childhood was marked by the tumultuous relationship between his parents, Prince Charles and Princess Diana, which ultimately ended in a highly publicized divorce. The tragic death of Diana in 1997 further exposed the young princes to intense media attention and public grief.

These experiences have undoubtedly shaped William’s approach to parenting. As a father of three – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – he has been vocal about his desire to provide a more normal and grounded upbringing for his children. This stance is reminiscent of his mother’s parenting style, which emphasized the importance of understanding the world beyond palace walls.

How is Prince William trying to shield his children from the pressures of Royalty?

Prince William after receiving the American football gift for George, Charlotte and Louis:



“That’s very kind. Never go home empty-handed, that’s a crucial motto of being a parent.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/WcuVaxvPxp — anna (@tokkianami) October 15, 2024

In an interview with OK!, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shed light on William and Kate Middleton’s parenting philosophy, stating, “Like Diana, William wants his children to understand how privileged they are and how difficult life is for so many people.” She added that William and Kate explain real-world issues to their children, such as homelessness, to foster empathy and a sense of social responsibility.

This approach aims to prepare the young royals for their future roles while also allowing them to experience a semblance of normalcy in their formative years. By exposing them gradually to their royal duties and the realities of the world, William and Kate hope to instill values of compassion and service in their children.

However, the task of raising royal children in the modern era comes with its unique challenges. First, Prince Harry absconding from his royal duties has led to a lot of attrition between royal family members. In addition, the family is currently navigating a particularly difficult time, with both King Charles III and Kate facing health issues. In light of these circumstances, William’s commitment to shielding his children from emotional stress has become even more pronounced.

As Jennie Bond notes, “For now, they are kids, and I think their parents are doing their utmost to keep them grounded and, of course, protected from the emotional stress that the Royal Family is going through with the King and the Princess suffering from cancer.” This statement underscores the delicate balance the couple must strike between preparing their children for their royal duties and preserving their childhood innocence.

Prince William’s vow to protect his children represents a significant shift in royal parenting. He prioritizes his children’s mental well-being and strives to provide a more normal upbringing, paving the way for them to be more grounded in reality and responsible in their royal duties. Hopefully, with such a careful uprising, the new generation of Royals will fare better in living up to the high standards left behind by Princess Diana.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy