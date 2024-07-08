Prince William will never forgive his disgraced uncle for what he did to Kate Middleton

Ever since sexual abuse allegations against him, and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, came to light, Prince Andrew has sunk to the bottom of the Royal food chain. It turns out the Pizza Express-loving, non-sweating second son of Queen Elizabeth II isn’t just unpopular with the general public, as his own nephew Prince William apparently is no fan of him either.

Once his downfall came about in 2020, following that infamous Newsnight interview, Andrew was swiftly removed from public duty and now is rarely seen at Royal events. While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working Royal family members, that was their choice so for a member of the clan to be stripped of their duties in this way is virtually unprecedented. It seems William may have had a hand in the shocking move, thanks to a long-standing “grudge” he has with Uncle Andrew, all to do with Kate Middleton.

Prince William has a “grudge” against Prince Andrew for the way he treated Kate Middleton

As per Royal expert Richard Kay, William has had bad blood with Prince Andrew ever since the early days of his relationship with Kate Middleton. Therefore it’s believed that it was William who encouraged his father, King Charles, to not hold back when punishing Andrew and not to show him leniency just because he was his little brother. William knows a thing or two about that, don’t forget.

“William has a long-held grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate Middleton to the Royal family and feels that his father has been too soft on him,” Kay told The Daily Mail (via Express).

Andrew being less than a gentleman to Princess Catherine? We are shocked, shocked. Well, not that shocked, considering this is a man who, not only has been accused of sexual assault, has a history of being cruel to animals, abusing Royal staff, using racial slurs, and generally just being the most repugnant Royal of them all.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt that William may want Andrew’s house. The king is currently in the process of attempting to boot his brother out of the luxurious Royal Lodge in Windsor and into the smaller (but still not exactly cramped) Frogmore Cottage, the former residence of Harry and Meghan. The plan would then be to relocate William and his family into the Royal Lodge, as per the Prince and Princess of Wales’ desire to move their children out of London.

“Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir,” says expert Tom Quinn.

A little tip for us all there, courtesy of Prince Andrew’s idiocy; maybe don’t disrespect the wife of the future king, or else he might steal your home.

