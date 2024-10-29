Prince William’s feud with Prince Harry costs Netflix a partnership with the future king as he makes landmark Disney Plus deal

The Royal family’s War of Two Princes continues as Prince Harry and Prince William drift further and further apart. Not content with merely living thousands of miles apart on separate continents, the two brothers now compete for TV viewership, and on rival platforms to boot.

Recommended Videos

Prince Harry, who since his split with the Royal family has enjoyed (or perhaps suffered the indignity of) a lack of critical acclaim, launching several of his own forays into the modern multimedia world. His tell-all memoir Spare, published by Penguin Random House, has been a source of embarrassment for the Royal family, while his Netflix docuseries with wife and Suits star Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan, was met with a tepid response from critics.

Not to be outdone by his younger brother, Prince William has launched his own series. As part of his mission to end homelessness, the Prince has commissioned and taken part in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness. The two-part series will feature interviews with people who have experienced or are experiencing homelessness, along with the story of the first year of his Homewards charity. After appearing first on ITV, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will premier to worldwide audiences on Disney Plus.

Although there are many reasons for choosing a particular streaming platform for any series, it feels pointed that Prince William selected a different one from Harry. Whether it was a calculated decision to avoid competition on the same platform or a not-so-subtle dig, a choice was made and will no doubt be viewed negatively by some.

But that shouldn’t detract from the importance of the project. By partnering with a homelessness charity, Homewards, William can draw together many disparate charities and organizations to serve a common goal of ending homelessness. Prince William has consistently said his mother Diana is still a major influence on him and his brother Harry, and made a point of familiarizing the princes with life outside the palace walls.

Here’s William, speaking about his experiences with his mother and why homelessness is a particular cause of his:

From ITV’s Prince William: We Can End Homelessness via The Independent on YouTube

No doubt Prince William hopes that his feud with brother Harry won’t overshadow his work with Homewards and his other charities. Unfortunately for the Crown Prince, the rift grows ever deeper and appears far from healing, despite the extension of an olive branch. Whether it’s from the insults Harry feels were leveled at his wife Meghan by the family, including Prince William, or from the embarrassment caused to working Royals by Harry and Meghan, there are a lot of wounds.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness will be available to view on Disney Plus from 1 November, 2024.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy