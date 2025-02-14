‘Princess of Thailand’: Lisa’s grand entrance stole the show at the Thai ‘White Lotus’ premiere

The White Lotus is gearing up for its third season, and with 15 Emmys and a pair of Golden Globes already to its name, it’s no bold prediction that this show will continue to blow audiences out of the water with its trademark, cutthroat storytelling.

Indeed, from the production design to the clashing of its characters, The White Lotus always comes to play and leaves its mark, and that’s precisely the energy that Lisa — the BLACKPINK darling who was recruited for this season’s ensemble — brought to the show’s premiere in Thailand.

LISA arrives on a boat at the premiere of ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 in Thailand. pic.twitter.com/bVjlaTvWLn — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 14, 2025

As you can see, Lisa not only wrapped herself in a glamorous magenta dress for the occasion but entered the fray via boat, which dutifully delivered her and her wind-kissed getup to the fans and reporters in attendance.

For additional context, season three of The White Lotus takes place in Thailand (previous seasons have taken past ensembles to Hawaii and Sicily), hence the significance of Lisa’s casting and now her appearance here. Indeed, what better way to mark this particular premiere than with a casual flourish from one of Thailand’s most prominent celebrities?

Suffice to say the infatuation is in full swing here.

Apparently, however, this is a very common sighting in Thailand (that is, getting around on boats; you’re probably not going to spot a dolled-up Lisa at the supermarket).

The most common thing in Thailand is to use a boat to go anywhere. I miss the old days smoking weed and enjoying their techno there 🥺 — Bonny apoGen 🐦‍🔥 (@apogenx) February 14, 2025

Lisa’s co-stars on season three of The White Lotus include Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Katherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Aimee Lou Wood, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Mike White, the series creator who has written and directed all of its episodes to date, has done so again for season three.

Past stars of the show include Murray Bartlett, Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, F. Murray Abraham, and Laura Dern in a season two guest role.

In season three, Lisa portrays a character known only as Mook, who serves as a so-called “health mentor” (may not actually be a health mentor) for guests at the White Lotus resort in Thailand, which belongs to a wider chain of destinations around the world. It will mark Lisa’s acting debut.

Each season focuses on a new group of characters, and the plots are driven by a combination of character interactions, the effect of the White Lotus setting on those interactions, and the resulting incidents that snowball into each other.

Season three of The White Lotus will premiere its first episode on Feb. 16, with a new episode landing every Sunday until the season finale on April 6. Meanwhile, Lisa’s debut solo studio album Alter Ego is due to release on Feb. 28.

