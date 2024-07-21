Image Credit: Disney
Image via outstandingscreenplays/TikTok
‘Proof for love at first sight’: Annual reminder that Michael Caine was ready to cross the globe after a single glance at his to-be wife

He clearly didn't face the hurdles that come with love at first sight.
Kevin Stewart
Published: Jul 21, 2024 01:01 pm

The now-retired British actor, Michael Caine, is among the most globally beloved figures to have come out of the United Kingdom. He has one of the most wide-ranging filmographies of any actor in movie history, with credits including Zulu (1964), Jaws: The Revenge (1987), The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992), and The Dark Knight Trilogy.

Even more impressive is his marriage to Shakira Baksh, now known as Shakira, Lady Caine, which has lasted for a whopping half a century (they married in 1973). That kind of thing doesn’t happen often… well, anywhere, let alone in the fickle showbiz world.

A video on TikTok shared by @outstandingscreenplays has gone viral. In it, Caine describes seeing his wife for the first time in a coffee commercial. He had assumed she was Brazilian because coffee is produced in Brazil and was prepared to fly from London to South America a day later to meet her. However, upon speaking to one of the commercial’s producers, he discovered she was Indian and actually lived just a couple of miles away from him in England’s capital city. He met up with her, and the rest is history.

Upon finding out what Caine was prepared to do to meet his wife, TikTokers reacted in droves.

How did TikTok react?

Most responders saw the whole thing as cute, with one writing, “there is the proof for love at first sight” and another saying, “He’s describing love at first sight”

Others on the same side of the argument rightfully called their love story “beautiful” while another commented, “Michael Caine is such an exceptionally lovely human being. I bet she fell in love instantly right back. I mean, he got her – been his wife for 50 years!”

Some users understood Caine’s thought process, as they’d shared similar experiences. One wrote, “That’s exactly how simple and clear cut it is for us men! We’re simple creatures. Saw my future wife in Miami getting off the bus in 2002 still going strong!”

However, some people found the idea inappropriate, with one saying, “how do you just say “I want her” and it’s as simple as that? you have no idea if you share interests or values or if she would even want you…” and another writing, “I tried that. but alas. the restraining orders really cause issues with the first love thing.”

Another user simply wrote, “Anyone know where I can find Henry Cavil?”

According to psychologist Dr. Susan Albers of Cleveland Clinic, around 60% of people experience love at first sight. Caine was one of the lucky ones whose feelings were reciprocated — and given how long he and his wife have been together, the reciprocation was obviously equally emphatic!

