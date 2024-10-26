‘QUEEN Babe in Blue!’: If loyalty is a person, it’s Alyssa Milano as her dedication to Dodgers shines through the decades through her outfits

Alyssa Milano has an impressive fan base (with 3.8 million followers on Instagram alone), but she transforms into the ultimate fan girl herself for the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team. The Charmed actress recently proved her loyalty to her favorite team by posting an appreciation post on Instagram showing herself wearing several sports-inspired outfits – and she has never looked cuter!

Recommended Videos

The photos are a collection of throwbacks showing Milano rocking different Dodgers merchandise, from cute blue shorts and a Dodgers-inspired crop top to a zip-up sweater and jeans. Whenever the star puts on her blue and white to support her team, she does it in style, and her fans have reacted to her post with great excitement.

Fans react to Alyssa Milano’s super stylish Dodgers game outfits

Fans have praised Milano for being a great person. “You were always the nicest people I’d see at the stadium,” a fan shared. “Thank you for always being so amazing! Go Dodgers.” It turns out even those who are not Dodgers fans cannot help but give their stamp of approval. “Ok, even my loyalty to the Cubs can’t make me not crush on you in Dodgers gear,” a comment reads.

But more importantly, what do fans have to say about Milano’s outfits? “QUEEN Babe in Blue!” a fan wrote. “Every outfit I was like, ooooh cute!” another shared. Others have gushed about how she looks “amazing,” and she does!

This is not the first time Milano has shared her interest in the baseball team: She has been vocal about her support for the Dodgers. Like many sporting fans, she even has pre-game superstitions, which she admitted to in an interview with ESPN in 2010. “When I go down the stairs into the Dugout Club, there’s a big picture of Jackie Robinson, and I rub his belly four times. That’s my superstition,” she confessed, noting that she could not trace the origin of her ritual, but she had been doing it for seven years (and likely much longer by now).

The Dodgers have impacted Milano’s life in more ways than one, including influencing her social circle. She even dated several pitchers, including Brad Penny, Carl Pavano, and Barry Zito, and her romantic escapades also gave her a new appreciation for the game.

“You get an insider’s perspective that is cool, but also you’re much more aware of the struggles the players go through and how hard that job really is after your time in a relationship with them and how stressful their job was,” she said. “Before that I had this perspective that they’re playing a little boy’s game. I wish I could play a game for a living and be outside all the time.”

Being a Dodgers superfan has created some of Milano’s most memorable style moments! The star is passionate about fashion and views it as a powerful tool for something more than looking good: she understands how clothing can be a way to express yourself.

“Fashion is an important form of storytelling … [which is] the most critical part of activism,” she told Page Six in 2023. And looking at her steadily evolving Dodgers costumes that retained their duty to make Milano look adorable, we have to vigorously nod along with her in agreement.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy