Queen Camilla has a new doggy and she named it after a subterranean pest

One thing that the royal family are known for across the globe is their love of dogs. Just like the late Queen Elizabeth II, who owned more than 30 dogs during her lifetime, the current queen, Queen Camilla, is very much a dog person.

Camilla’s new addition to the family came after her last dog, a Jack Russell Terrier by the name of Beth, sadly passed away at the ripe old age of 13 in November last year. Her new dog was adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats home and will join the queen’s other dog, Bluebell (also a Jack Russell).

Queen Camilla settled on an unusual name for her new pet

In a video posted to X by royal reporter, Rebecca English, the queen was seen visiting the Beaney House of Art & Knowledge in Canterbury on Tuesday, February 25th, where she met with a number of guide dogs and revealed the news about her own dog. She can be heard saying, “I’ve just got a new puppy,” when asked about the puppy’s name, Camilla revealed that they had named it “Moley.”

No doubt Moley’s feeling like he got the short end of the stick with a name like that. Compared to his sister, who’s literally named after a flower, Moley almost seems like an insult. Regardless, royal fans congratulated the queen and expressed their excitement at seeing the new pup.

Camilla went on to share more details about the newest family member, telling the crowd that Moley was eight weeks old and a boy, his breed is also “a bit of everything.” Apparently the name was inspired by Moley’s appearance, as apparently the young pup looks just “like a mole.”

In a follow-up post, English said that Moley was born on Boxing Day, and that his mother is half Jack Russell Terrier, and that his father’s breed is unknown, so I guess we can’t rule out the possibility that Moley’s father was actually a mole.

Moley could bring some joy to Buckingham Palace

The queen was reportedly heartbroken after the passing of Beth. The little dog’s death left Bluebell alone in Buckingham Palace until now. King Charles had already previously revealed his and Camilla’s plans to get a new dog to Royal Variety Performance host, Amanda Holden, back in November of last year.

The new addition to the family will no doubt bring some much needed joy to the palace, as the firm has been having a pretty tough time lately. The number of available royals capable of working has been declining as of late, and while Moley won’t exactly be out there performing royal duties, we all know that an energetic little pup can really make life a lot easier when you’re down in the dumps. Plus old Bluebell will have a new companion to keep her company.

