Rainn Wilson makes ‘The Office’ fans bust a gut laughing over latest Instagram video

Rainn Wilson really is the gift that keeps on giving. Whether he’s starring in your favorite film, posting opinions on Twitter, or sharing hilarious videos on Instagram — this actor and entertainer is truly one of a kind.

In a new Instagram story that you really have to see to believe, Wilson takes aim at an oblivious encounter that fans of The Office can’t seem to get enough of.

Whatever that dude was eating must have been incredible, or at least good enough to distract him from Rainn frikkin’ Wilson. Seriously, how was this guy not able to connect the dots?

Now it’s true Rainn is wearing a mask in the video, but even with a mask on, he’s pretty recognizable in our book. Fans have flocked to Reddit to catch a glimpse of this close encounter and shared their thoughts on the whole ordeal.

That’s a dedicated fan if we’ve ever seen one, but if anyone out there could pull it off — it’s a fan of The Office.

Perhaps the fella ignoring Rainn Wilson was actually John Krasinski pulling an elaborate prank. The thought of Jim and Dwight’s rivalry spilling over into the real world is too exciting to pass up.

Now this is an interesting theory. Sure, we’ll bite, maybe Rainn just likes to go on flights and watch passengers watch The Office to see if they notice him before it’s all said and done.

One user even ended up crunching the numbers, and their logic certainly holds up here.

In a world as big as ours, the odds of meeting Rainn Wilson are fairly low. Still, they’re not zero. Maybe it’s like a guardian angel type of thing, where if you tune into The Office at the right time, Rainn Wilson will appear to grant a wish or give advice. Doubtful, but let us dream.