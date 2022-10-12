‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Cynthia Bailey divorcing husband after two years

Cynthia Bailey of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is bringing another chapter to a close as she and her husband of two years, Mike Hill, begin the process of getting a divorce.

The pair began dating in 2018 and tied the knot in 2020 following Hill’s surprise proposal on season 12 of RHOA. However, in recent months observant fans have noticed the lack of social media content between the two, as neither wished the other a recent happy anniversary on Oct 10. Now it’s clear why. Following struggles in their marriage, the pair announced they have decided to go their own ways.

In a joint Instagram post, Bailey, 55, and Hill, 52, addressed the news, saying, “LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. No one is to blame and we are grateful that we remain good friends. We will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

Shortly before the news broke, Bailey did away with Hill’s last name on her Instagram page, which previously read Cynthia Bailey-Hill and now simply says Cynthia Bailey. The separation does not appear to be the result of any adulterous action, but instead the natural process of growing distant.

This is Bailey’s second marriage, the first being to Peter Thomas, whom she married at the onset of her 11-year tenure on RHOA in 2010 and officially separated from in 2017, a year before dating Hill.

Bailey has been on the receiving end of copious amounts of change in the year following her departure from RHOA, which she officially announced in Sept. 2021, saying, “It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.”

Trading reality TV for scripted drama, Bailey has been hard at work working adding several acting credits to her name, working on projects like the TV movie Cruel Instruction and season two of Terror Lake Drive. Both she and Hill moved to Los Angeles in the wake of her departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Her upcoming project, Blossom, a thriller starring herself and Al Sapienza and Blue Kimble, is currently in post-production.