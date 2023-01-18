Reality star Julie Chrisley headed to federal medical center after being reassigned from Florida prison

One half of the disgraced reality show couple from Chrisley Knows Best will not be serving a prison term in Florida after all. Julie Chrisley, who was born in 1973, was reassigned to a federal medical center in Kentucky from a prison camp in Marianna, Florida.

Chrisley was ordered to report to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington before noon on Tuesday, according to reports. It’s not known why she was reassigned. Chrisley was originally supposed to report to Florida, about two hours from Pensacola where her husband will serve his 12-year-sentence for federal tax evasion. Chrisley was sentenced to seven years.

The medical facility is an “administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.” The Chrisleys portrayed themselves as big time real estate magnates but in reality they were given extravagant loans based on false information.

They were found guilty of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million as well as wire fraud and obstruction of justice. They used the money to fund their lifestyle of luxury cars, big houses and designer clothes. One of their mansions was reportedly worth $9 million.

Earlier in the day, Chrisley’s son Chase shared a post on his Instagram story that said “God is with us,” People reported. In a December interview on the Unlocked podcast hosted by his sister Savannah, he shared just how difficult it was being separated from his parents.

“Obviously, what we have been going through is hell. It is a terrible, terrible situation. But I have to try and find the good, even in the darkest time.”

As long as that “good” isn’t pretending to be faithful, moral people while stealing millions of dollars from community banks, then he’ll be fine. The Chrisleys are appealing their conviction.