Remembering how Stan Lee celebrated Valentine’s Day brings tears to our eyes

It’s the most romantic day of the year, for some, and for others, a brutal reminder that they might always be alone. Just kidding — love is in the air, especially in a throwback video of late Marvel Comics architect Stan Lee, who showed the world the right way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

A clip is circulating today of the Marvel maestro from the 2010 documentary With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story. Lee asks the person interviewing him, “when is Valentine’s Day?,” and when they answer, Lee asks, “Why does no one ask ‘What is your wife going to get you for Valentine’s?’”

Honestly, it’s a valid question. But let’s put that aside for now and get into some romance. Cut to Joan Boocock Lee, Stan Lee’s wife and muse. Some quick background: The couple was married for 69 years, until Joan’s death in 2017. They met in 1947 when Joan, a hat model, fell instantly in love with Lee – despite being married to someone else.

Fortunately, she found her husband “sort of boring” and was actually really excited by Lee (who wouldn’t be?), according to People. She dated Lee for two weeks before they tied the knot — after her divorce, of course. OK, back to the video.

“He’s the most romantic man in the world,” Joan says, before reading a poem Lee wrote her.

“Happy anniversary to beautiful Joanie. Wanted to give you the world, but it wasn’t for sale. Don’t know about perfume, because I’m a male. Can’t buy jewelry; my picks would just be a waste. I’m a dunce about clothes, and you have plenty of those. So all I can do, and all I can give you, is my love.”

Come to watch Stan complaining about Valentine’s Day, stay to hear his wife Joan read a romantic poem he wrote her. 🥰

This clip is from the 2010 documentary With Great Power: The Stan Lee Story.

Then she starts to cry. “Sorry, I can’t go on,” she says through tears. He ended the letter with “I adore you. To my wife.” Romance! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone.