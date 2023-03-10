Returning ‘Scream VI’ star was worried she’d forgotten how to act

Hayden Panettiere is returning to the entertainment industry with the newly-released chiller Scream VI.

For context, Panettiere has been in the acting world for nearly three decades and has starred in over 70 projects, including series and movies. Prior to joining the Scream VI cast and reprising her role as Kirby Reed, one of the survivors in the second murders that hit the small town of Woodsboro, the mother of one took a four-year break from the industry.

Panettiere’s hiatus stemmed from the hardships that occurred in her life. Last year, new outlets reported that the Heroes star was suffering from depression and addiction. According to People Magazine, these factors ultimately led Panettiere to check into rehab. Most recently, Panettiere suffered a tragic loss after her younger brother Jansen Panettiere passed away at 28 from a heart-related ailment.

While promoting her latest project, Panettiere revealed during an interview with Entertainment Weekly why she was worried about returning to the big screen following her break. The 33-year-old explained that she was distressed because she felt she couldn’t act anymore. While mentioning the overwhelming support she received from the Scream VI directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, as well as the cast, Panettiere said,

“It was daunting, honestly. I was a little bit worried. I was worried that I couldn’t act anymore. I mean, I took four years off. I had to remind myself of what I could do and to make sure that I could still do it. But I knew I made the right decision. This was the best, the best first movie back that I could have dreamt of. It was like coming home. I was 21 when I did Scream 4, and Wes Craven, the whole cast, the whole crew, it was such a family. I was hoping to find the same thing here, and I very definitely did. Matt and Tyler and the whole cast. I mean, just incredible, just incredible people.”

Since the debut of Scream VI, it has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike, praising the Scream team’s ability to continue to surprise moviegoers with every installment. Rotten Tomatoes also gave Scream VI a 77% on the Tomatometer. In addition to the responses, it was previously reported that Scream VI has already made $5.7 million during the early opening on March 9 in 3,125 theaters. The movie’s total revenue has yet to be released to the general public.

Scream VI is now playing in theaters.